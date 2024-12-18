Anti-Pollution Skincare Products Market 2030: R&D Innovations Transforming the Industry

Anti-Pollution Skincare Products Market Growth & Trends

The global anti-pollution skincare products market size is anticipated to reach USD 19.15 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2024 to 2030. High pollution levels caused due to rapid urbanization as well as industrialization and rising cases of skin diseases, such as acne, hives, and eczema, are expected to be the key factors augmenting the market growth. In addition, significant rise in the number of vehicles adds to air pollution. According to the WHO, the global air pollution has increased by 8% since 2016. In addition, increasing cases of premature skin aging is driving the demand for skincare products, thereby supporting the market growth. Shifting preferences for natural and organic cosmetics coupled with increasing usage of vegan and environmentally safe products are expected to fuel the demand further.

Rising environmental concerns and chemical bound allergies due to synthetic cosmetics act as key drivers for the market growth. Companies are focusing on technological and product innovations, which is also contributing to the market development. For instance, in May 2019, Golde, a manufacturer of natural health & beauty products, launched Golde Clean Greens Anti-Pollution Face Mask.The product includes chlorella, spirulina, chlorophyll, and mango juice that help fight off pollution and supply oxygen to the skin. In addition, in February 2018, Clariant International Ltd. relaunched RedSnow, an innovative skin defender against pollution and ageing. Moreover, rising awareness about the impact of environmental factors is likely to boost the product demand.

Anti-Pollution Skincare Products Market Report Highlights

Cream products dominated the market and accounted for a share of 36.3% in 2023. It is attributed to the large number of benefits offered by anti-pollution skin care creams.

Conventional products segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2023. Conventional anti-pollution skincare products are offered at a lesser price range than organic products.

The hypermarkets & supermarket segment dominated the market in 2023. It is attributed to the growing beauty & cosmetics industry and awareness about self-care.

The female user’s segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2023. It is attributed to an increasing number of women in the workforce, growing awareness regarding skincare, a large number of female users adopting a daily skincare regime, an extensive range of products launched by the major brands dedicated to female users, and ease of availability.

Asia Pacific anti-pollution skincare product market dominated the global industry in 2023. This market is primarily driven by factors such as rapid urbanization and industrialization in this region.

Anti-Pollution Skincare Products Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global anti-pollution skincare products market on the basis of product, nature, distribution channel, end-use, and region:

Anti-Pollution Skincare Products Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Creams

Moisturizer

Face Mask

Others (Serum, facewash, cleanser)

Anti-Pollution Skincare Products Nature Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Conventional

Organic

Anti-Pollution Skincare Products Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Online

Hypermarkets & Supermarket

Specialty stores

Others

Anti-Pollution Skincare Products End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Male

Female

Anti-Pollution Skincare Products Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America

U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia & New Zealand

Latin America Brazil

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa



