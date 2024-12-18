Healthcare Powered Air Purifying Respirator Market Insights Reveal Rising Demand in Healthcare

The global healthcare powered air purifying respirator market size is expected to reach USD 381.7 million by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 10.0% from 2019 to 2028. The rising focus on hygiene in healthcare facilities to reduce Healthcare-associated Infections (HAIs) is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market.

HAIs can occur in patients while receiving healthcare treatments for any medical condition in healthcare facilities. These infections can be associated with surgeries and/or medical devices used during medical or surgical procedures. To avoid these infections, the use of healthcare Powered Air Purifying Respirator (PAPR) by doctors and healthcare workers has registered a rapid increase.

PAPRs are required to reduce the risk of exposure to secretions, bodily fluids, and excretions, during the healthcare professionals engaged in taking care of the patients. The demand for PAPR in the healthcare industry is expected to grow to protect healthcare professionals and patients from infections.

Companies are investing in research and development centers to develop and introduce new products in the market. For instance, in February 2019, Bullard opened a new research and development facility in Lexington, Kentucky, U.S. This center will focus on the development of next-generation products for the company’s customers.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Global Healthcare Powered Air Purifying Respirator Market

Healthcare Powered Air Purifying Respirator Market Report Highlights

The half mask segment dominated the market and accounted for 55.4% of the global revenue share in 2020 owing to its enhanced protection in comparison to N95 masks as it comprises P100 high-efficiency filters or High-Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) filters

The demand for healthcare PAPR is expected to witness a CAGR of 9.9% in Europe from 2019 to 2028 on account of the rising number of qualified nurses & midwives, associate nurses, and other healthcare professionals

North America accounted for 39.9% of the global revenue in 2020, attributed to the increasing emphasis on hygiene and safety standards in the healthcare sector across the region

The demand for healthcare PAPR in Australia is expected to witness a CAGR of 10.9% from 2019 to 2028 on account of increasing cases of chronic diseases, aging population, and changing consumer expectations for advanced medical facilities

Bullard launched SALUS-HC Powered Air-Purifying Respirator (PAPR) for healthcare workers which have a shoulder-mounted design, and are ergonomic with sound dampening motor technology

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

Strategies adopted by the manufacturers of healthcare PAPR usually include product portfolio expansion, mergers and acquisitions, and distribution network expansion. For instance, in July 2020, Gentex Corporation acquired Aero Parts Australia Ltd. (APA), a distributor of commercial air, and military equipment in Australia & New Zealand.

The COVID-19 pandemic has created an unprecedented demand for a wide range of personal protective equipment. Thus, to cater to this increasing demand, the companies are focusing on increasing their production capabilities. For instance, in April 2020, ILC Dover LP expedited the manufacturing process of its new PAPR hood called Sentinel EZ BioHood, specially designed for healthcare workers attending the COVID-19 infected patients.

List of Key Players of Healthcare Powered Air Purifying Respirator Market

3M

Honeywell International Inc.

MSA

Bullard

Maxair Systems

RPB Safety

OPTREL AG

ILC Dover LP

ALLEGRO INDUSTRIES

Gentex Corporation

Order a free sample PDF of the Healthcare Powered Air Purifying Respirator Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.