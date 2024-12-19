Biopsy Guidance Systems Market 2030: The Role of Ultrasound in Modern Diagnostics

Biopsy Guidance Systems Market Growth & Trends

The global biopsy guidance systems market size is expected to reach USD 1.58 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2024 to 2030. The increasing prevalence of cancer, rise in the geriatric population, growing demand for non-invasive procedures, technological innovations, a rising number of government initiatives, and impact of COVID-19 are the key driving factors for the market.

A biopsy is one of the most prominent procedures for diagnosing cancer amongst other chronic diseases, and it is commonly employed in the diagnosis of breast, brain, skin, and prostate cancer. The increasing prevalence of cancer is a major factor responsible for market growth. For instance, according to Cancer.org, in 2021, around 1.9 million new cancer cases are expected to be diagnosed in the US. Since the biopsy guidance system is one of the major requirements for the initial diagnosis of cancer, thus, rising number of cancer cases is anticipated to propel market growth over the forecast period.

Furthermore, there is a rising preference for minimally invasive biopsy treatments in the market. During the forecast period, several types of technologies and products including robot-assisted biopsy guidance systems, needle-based biopsy guns, and vacuum-assisted core biopsy systems, are expected to expand rapidly. For instance, in March 2021, IZI Medical Products, LLC launched Quick-Core Auto Biopsy System for soft tissue biopsy. It is a lightweight, completely automatic biopsy device and provides reliability, quality, and accuracy. Additionally, rising awareness of breast cancer treatment and diagnosis will further boost market growth over the forecast period.

Biopsy Guidance Systems Market Report Highlights

The stereotactic guided biopsy dominated the market and accounted for a share of 39.9% in 2023

The brain biopsy section accounted for the largest market revenue share in 2023. Brain biopsy is considered the most reliable method to diagnose brain tumors that cannot be surgically removed.

The healing centers segment dominated the industry and held the largest revenue share in 2023. It can be attributed to increased adoption of biopsy direction frameworks in clinics.

North America biopsy guidance system market dominated the market and accounted for revenue share of 45.4% in 2023.

Biopsy Guidance Systems Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global Biopsy Guidance Systems market on the basis of product, application, end use, and region:

Biopsy Guidance System Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Stereotactic Guided Biopsy

Ultrasound Guided Biopsy

MRI Guided Biopsy

Biopsy Guidance System Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Brain Biopsy

Breast Biopsy

Other Applications

Biopsy Guidance System End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Research and Academic Institutes

Biopsy Guidance System Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Denmark Sweden Norway

Asia Pacific Japan China India Australia South Korea Thailand

Latin America Brazil Argentina

Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Kuwait



