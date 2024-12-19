Breast Reconstruction Market 2030: The Role of Technology in Surgical Advancements

Breast Reconstruction Market Growth & Trends

The global breast reconstruction market size is expected to reach USD 3.15 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.54% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is anticipated to witness significant growth due to the high incidence of breast cancer, increasing volume of reconstructive surgeries, and rising awareness regarding the availability of breast reconstruction procedures. Breast cancer is the most prevalent cancer worldwide. As per the International Agency for Research on Cancer in 2022, about 2,261,419 new breast cancer cases were recorded globally with 9,958,133 deaths in the same year; the same source stated that the number is expected to increase to 7,790,717 by 2025. Thus, with a rise in the number of breast cancer patients, the industry is expected to grow over the coming years.

New product launches, geographic expansions, partnerships, and various strategic initiatives undertaken by major players also support industry growth. Some of the key players, headquartered in the U.S., include Allergan (now part of AbbVie); Mentor (a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson); Sientra, Establishment Labs S.A.; and Ideal Implant Inc. Due to the presence of leading players in this country, the market is highly competitive. Companies are undertaking various initiatives to strengthen their industry presence. For instance, in June 2023, Sientra, Inc. received FDA approval for its AlloX2 Pro Tissue Expander. Increasing adoption of breast reconstruction surgeries, combined with a growing awareness among women regarding these procedures for aesthetic enhancement, represents a significant catalyst for the market. Women predominantly opt for this surgery to augment breast size and reconstruct breasts following mastectomy, which is expected to fuel industry growth over the forecast period.

Breast Reconstruction Market Report Highlights

In terms of product, the implant segment accounted for a revenue share of 60.39% in 2023. The tissue expander segment is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2030 due to the rising use of breast implants during breast augmentation surgeries

Based on shape, the round segment dominated the market in 2023 and the anatomical shape segment is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR of 6.67% from 2024 to 2030

The anatomical shape of breast implants provides a natural shape and textured surface, therefore, the implant does not shift after placement. Moreover, their texture makes them ideal for breast augmentation in women with little natural breast tissue

The hospitals end-use segment led the industry with a revenue share of 46.79% in 2023. However, the ASCs segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2030 owing to the rising number of reconstruction surgeries in ASCs

North America led the industry with a share of 58.09% in 2023. Asia Pacific is projected to witness the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2030 owing to rising cases of breast cancer and increasing awareness regarding the availability of breast reconstruction procedures in this region

Breast Reconstruction Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global breast reconstruction market based on product, shape, end-use, and region:

Breast Reconstruction Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Implants

Tissue Expander

Acellular Dermal Matrix

Breast Reconstruction Shape Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Round Shape

Anatomical Shape

Breast Reconstruction End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Hospitals

Cosmetology Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Breast Reconstruction Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe UK Germany France Italy Spain Denmark Sweden Norway

Asia Pacific Japan China India Australia South Korea Thailand

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East and Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Kuwait



