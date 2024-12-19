Japan Next Generation Sequencing Market Overview: Comprehensive Competitive Landscape Explored

The Japan next generation sequencing market size is expected to reach USD 1,305.67 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 23.60% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Factors such as the development of companion diagnostics and personalized medicine and rising clinical opportunities for NGS technology are projected to drive the market growth. In addition, rising competition in the market owing to high consumer demand and the rising emphasis of market players to develop next-generation sequencing products and services is another vital factor propelling industry demand forward.

With lowering costs, the adoption of next-generation sequencing in the clinical setting is boosting. Moreover, an increase in the demand for clinic-based NGS solutions is anticipated to propel the next generation sequencing industry over the forecast period. The utilization of genome sequencing and MPSS /NGS has become necessary for the diagnosis & analysis of rare diseases, and recognizing therapeutic targets, and for prenatal testing. NGS is anticipated to witness rising adoption in hereditary diseases and infectious disorder treatment. Furthermore, companies are providing products and services based on NGS for rare and hereditary diseases. For instance, in January 2023, Twist Bioscience Corporation, An NGS service provider in Japan, introduced three NGS target enrichment panels to support hereditary cancer research and rare diseases and support diagnostics. Such product launches by key players operating in the country are anticipated to drive market growth over the forecast period.

The developments of companion diagnostics and personalized medicines are anticipated to drive the adoption of next-generation sequencing products and services. Several oncologists expected that NGS combined with companion diagnostics could play a major role in personalized diagnostics and therapeutics, significantly increasing the demand for NGS applications. Furthermore, regulatory authorities are also supporting the use of NGS for companion diagnostics. For instance, in September 2021, the Ministry of Health, Labour, and Welfare (MHLW), Japan, authorized the Oncomine Dx Target Test, a companion diagnostic (CDx) from Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The Oncomine test was approved as an NGS-based CDx for lung cancer. Such developments, coupled with regulatory support, are anticipated to boost the market growth over the forecast period.

Japan Next Generation Sequencing Market Report Highlights

Based on product, the consumables segment dominated the industry in 2023 with a revenue share of 74.0%, and this dominance can be attributed to the decrease in sequencing costs and increasing launches of consumables by major players

Based on application, the oncology segment was the largest revenue contributor for the industry in 2023. In contrast, the consumer genomics segment is expected to witness the fastest growth owing to the rapid development in personal health awareness, paternity testing, and genealogy

Based on workflow, the sequencing segment dominated the market in 2023. The higher revenue of the segment is attributed to the availability of various sequencing platforms

Based on technology, the targeted sequencing & resequencing segment dominated the industry in 2023 and is projected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period

Based on end-use, the academic research segment dominated the industry in 2023 due to numerous academic institutes providing bioinformatics courses

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

Illumina, Inc., BGI, Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Inc., and Myriad Genetics. Inc. are some of the dominant players operating in the market.

Illumina Inc. is a major player and offers a wide range of sequencing services and products including whole-genome sequencing services, next-generation sequencing services, and noninvasive prenatal testing services.

BGI offers major sequencing services like DNA sequencing, RNA sequencing, and bioinformatics solutions across the country.

QIAGEN, Pacific Biosciences and Bio Rad Laboratories are some of the emerging market players functioning in Japan next generation sequencing market.

QIAGEN provides various types of sequencers, like bench-top sequencers and high-throughput sequencers, for laboratory applications and large, genome-wide studies.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. provides tools and services for life science research, food science, and clinical diagnostics markets. It offers solutions to advance scientific research & development and for introducing new technology in proteomics, genomics, food safety, medical diagnostics, drug discovery

