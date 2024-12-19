Lipstick Market Demand Surge: Factors Influencing Sales Across Different Demographics

The global lipstick market size is anticipated to reach USD 23.77 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2025 to 2030. Increasing number of female working professionals is expected to remain a key factor driving the market in the near future. Furthermore, rising awareness regarding appearance among the young and working class women has been fueling the demand for the product over the world.

Shimmer lip colors dominated the market in 2018, accounting for over 35.0% share of the total revenue. These types of products have gained remarkable popularity due to their high moisture content, which provides comfort on lips. Matte lip colors are anticipated to witness the fastest growth in the upcoming years owing to the natural look and long-lasting features associated with the product forms.

Based on the applicator, the liquid segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 7.9% from 2019 to 2025. Increasing demand for matte finish product forms on a global level is projected to upscale the utility of liquid applicators.

As of 2018, the under 20 age group holds the largest share of the lipstick market in terms of age. More than 75% of teenage consumers use lip color. Use of social media such as YouTube, Instagram, and fashion blogs has been influencing this age group to experiment with new makeup products. The 20 – 30 age group is projected to witness the fastest growth owing to increasing spending among working class women on beauty care in emerging economies including China and India.

Europe emerged as the largest regional market on account of predominant consumption in key countries including Germany, U.K., France, and Italy. Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest growth in the world due to high concentration of middle-income consumer groups in developing economies including China and India. Lipstick is one of the fastest growing beauty products in China. Around 95.0% of the urban women in China use lip color. Key manufacturers are expanding their business in the above-mentioned developing countries in order to cater to the growing demand for the product.

Key competitors of this industry include L’Oréal S.A.; Shiseido Company, Limited; The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.; Coty, Inc.; Revlon, Inc.; Avon Products, Inc.; AmorePacific Corporation; Oriflame Holding AG; Chanel S.A.; and Christian Dior SE.

Lipstick Market Report Highlights

In terms of products, shimmer lipsticks accounted for a leading revenue share of 37.2% in 2024. The demand for these products has steadily risen, particularly among consumers looking to include more diverse and attractive options in their makeup routines.

The tube/stick segment accounted for a dominant revenue share in 2024, owing to the easy application and portability features offered by these applicators.

The under 20 segment accounted for a leading revenue share in the global market in 2024. This consumer age group is highly active on social media platforms such as Instagram and TikTok, as well as on fashion blogs and YouTube channels.

Asia Pacific led the market with 31.6% of the global revenue share in 2024 and is further expected to expand at the fastest CAGR from 2025 to 2030.

Key Lipstick Company Insights

Some key companies involved in the lipstick industry include L’Oréal SA, Revlon, and Procter & Gamble. To expand their business, companies are focusing on strategic mergers and acquisitions, product development, and innovative packaging.

L’Oréal SA is a personal care company specializing in manufacturing and marketing cosmetic products, hair care, skincare, sun care, perfumes, and colouring solutions. The company operates through four major divisions, including L’Oréal Luxe, Professional Products, Consumer Products, and Dermatological Beauty. L’Oréal produces several well-known lipstick lines, including Color Riche, Infallible Pro-Matte, Rouge Signature Matte Liquid Lipstick, and Le Matte Lip Crayon. It is known for introducing new technologies and formulations in lipsticks that cater to modern beauty demands.

Revlon is a U.S.-based multinational company that manufactures and sells cosmetics, skincare, and personal care products, deodorants and perfumes, and men’s grooming products, among others. The company offers products through notable brands, including Revlon, Elizabeth Arden, Almay, American Crew, CND, Sinful Colors, Mitchum, and John Varvatos. Revlon’s lipstick portfolio includes several different formulations, including matte, creamy, glossy, liquid lipsticks, and lip balms & stains. Notable lipstick lines include Revlon Super Lustrous Lipstick, Revlon ColorStay Ultimate Suede Lipstick, Revlon Ultra HD Matte Lipcolor, and Revlon Kiss Balm and Lipstick Stains.

List Of Key Players in the Lipstick Market

L’Oréal S.A.

Estée Lauder Inc

Revlon

Coty Inc.

Procter & Gamble

Shiseido Co., Ltd.

Unilever

Chanel S.A.

Parfums Christian Dior

Beiersdorf AG

