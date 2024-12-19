Metabolic Disorder Therapeutics Market: Innovations Driving Treatment Advancements

The global metabolic disorder therapeutics market size is expected to reach USD 120.71 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.8% from 2025 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Rising incidences of diabetes, obesity, and hypercholesterolemia are expected to drive the market growth. It is estimated that by 2040, about 1 person in 11 people worldwide is likely to suffer from one of the aforementioned diseases.

Researchers estimate that the prevalence of metabolic diseases like obesity and diabetes is expected to double in the coming 2 decades, mainly in U.S. and Asian and Latin American countries. This, in turn, will help boost the overall market growth in the year to come. Furthermore, with better economic stability in developing countries, demand for novel therapeutics for one-time treatment has increased. This has made major companies in the global market to invest heavily in R&D to develop innovative therapy options. All these factors will contribute to the development of the market.

Metabolic Disorder Therapeutics Market Report Highlights

Diabetes dominated the market and accounted for a share of 29.8% in 2024, driven by the increasing prevalence of diabetes, particularly type 2 diabetes, affecting more than 5% of the global population.

Lysosomal storage diseases (LSDs) are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 9.3% over the forecast period. LSDs are progressive neurological conditions resulting from enzyme deficiencies, causing severe symptoms and early mortality.

Enzyme replacement therapy (ERT) led the market with a revenue share of 30.6% in 2024. ERT targets the fundamental enzyme deficiencies associated with lysosomal storage disorders, significantly improving patient health and quality of life.

Gene therapy is anticipated to witness the fastest rate of 9.7% over the forecast period. Gene therapy holds significant potential to offer curative solutions for inherited metabolic diseases with limited treatment options.

Parenteral therapeutics held the largest market share of 50.0% in 2024, aided by rapid onset of action and high bioavailability. Parenteral administration effectively bypasses the gastrointestinal tract, avoiding first-pass metabolism, crucial for immediate therapeutic effects.

Oral therapeutics are expected to register the fastest CAGR of 8.2% over the forecast period. Oral administration is non-invasive, easy for patients to self-administer, and typically preferred over injections, resulting in higher treatment adherence.

Hospital pharmacies dominated the market with a revenue share of 44.6% in 2024. Hospital pharmacies play a vital role in dispensing complex medications, particularly for metabolic disorders that necessitate specialized handling.

North America metabolic disorder therapeutics market dominated the global market with a revenue share of 39.9% in 2024. North America boasts a strong healthcare infrastructure, substantial investments in research and development, and a notable prevalence of metabolic disorders such as diabetes and obesity.

Key Metabolic Disorder Therapeutics Company Insights

Some key companies operating in the market include Novo Nordisk A/S; Eli Lilly and Company; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Sanofi; among others. Companies are actively pursuing strategic initiatives, including collaborations, product innovations, and increased investment in R&D, to effectively tackle the growing prevalence of metabolic disorders.

Novo Nordisk A/S operates in diabetes care, specializing in innovative insulin products, GLP-1 receptor agonists, and therapies for obesity and metabolic disorders, with a focus on enhancing glycemic control and managing diabetes-related complications.

Sanofi provides a diverse portfolio of insulin products and GLP-1 receptor agonists to improve patient outcomes. The company also invests in innovative solutions, including RNA-based therapies, to comprehensively address metabolic diseases.

