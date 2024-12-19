Microarray Market: Innovations Driving Genomic Research and Personalized Medicine

The global microarray market size is expected to reach USD 8.50 billion by the year 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.6%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Market drivers propelling market growth include a global rise in cancer cases and a wide range of applications of microarrays in sequencing, genome mapping, personalized medicines, and others. A rise in global R&D investments is also key in propelling growth as this would lead to a rise in the use of microarrays for research purposes to advance and improve in healthcare.

Microarrays have a wide range of applications such as research applications, drug discovery, disease diagnosis, genomic and proteomic research, plant and food research, agricultural research, among other applications. According to a report published by the American Academy of Neurology, chromosomal microarray analysis can be used to diagnose intellectual disabilities and disomic features, this test has also been recommended as a first line diagnostic test. Recent advances in proteomics and genomics coupled with human genome sequencing have led to an increase in several screenable drug targets. According to a report published by PNAS (Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America), a miniature 3D cell culture microarray has been developed for high throughput toxicological assays.

The introduction of various types of array platforms offered by leading companies is also another factor anticipated to boost market potential. For instance, R&D Systems, a biological products company offers proteome profiler antibody array, a protein microarray used to measure over 119 proteins in one sample. With the use of this product, laboratory technicians do not need any specialized equipment additionally eliminating the need for western blot experiments.

In recent years, large scale market players have collaborated with small and medium scale companies to expand their existing product portfolio and geographical presence. For instance, in 2018, Merck signed an agreement with HistoCyte Laboratories Ltd., to distribute cell microarrays in the U.S. and other geographies thereby, facilitating researchers with a cost-effective and easy option.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to rising regulatory approvals received by leading companies for microarrays. For instance, in 2015, Agilent Technologies Inc. received the China FDA approval for its SureScan Dx microarray scanner. The Middle East & African region is also anticipated to showcase immense opportunities due to the launch of new products in the region to improve the diagnosis of diseases. For instance, in 2017, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. launched Axiom Africa array, this array captures genome-wide variation in African populations as well as in Europe and Asian populations.

Microarray Market Report Highlights

Consumables dominated the market and accounted for 59.8% in 2023 attributed to the consistency in buying and substitution of microscopic array agents, signs, and additional disposable items necessary for genetic examination and molecular profiling.

The DNA microarray segment dominated the market in 2023 driven by its widespread adoption in genetic research, disease diagnosis, and drug discovery applications.

The protein microarray segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% over the forecast period, driven by the increasing demand for high-throughput protein analysis in research and diagnostic applications.

The research application segment dominated the market in 2023 due to their application in areas of research such as transcriptomics, proteomics, and genomics.

North America microarray dominated the market with a share of 45.5% in 2023 driven by the presence of research institutions, and pharmaceutical, and biotechnology companies, which has fueled the demand for microarrays in the region.

Key Microarray Company Insights

Some key companies in the global microarray market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Agilent Technologies, Inc, Illumina, Inc, PerkinElmer, and others. Vendors in the market are focusing on increasing their customer base to gain a competitive edge in the industry. Therefore, key players are taking several strategic initiatives, such as mergers and acquisitions and partnerships with other major companies.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is a provider in the global microarray market, offering a wide range of innovative products for genomic analysis and research. Their portfolio includes advanced microarray solutions that support various applications, such as gene expression profiling, genetic variation studies, and personalized medicine.

Illumina, Inc. is a key player in the global microarray market, specializing in high-throughput sequencing and array-based technologies for genomic research. Their product offerings include advanced microarray platforms that enable comprehensive genetic analysis, facilitating insights into gene expression, genetic variation, and disease mechanisms.

List of Key Players in the Microarray Market

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

Agilent Technologies, Inc

Illumina, Inc

PerkinElmer

Merck KGaA

GE Healthcare

Danaher Corporation

Arrayit Corporation

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc

Microarrays Inc

