Cold Chain Monitoring Market 2030: A Deep Dive into Software Solutions for Efficiency

Cold Chain Monitoring Market Growth & Trends

The global cold chain monitoring market size is expected to reach USD 119.74 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 23.0% from 2025 to 2030, according to a new study conducted by Grand View Research, Inc. The main factors driving the market’s growth are the increasing demand for pharmaceutical and other temperature-sensitive products worldwide, stringent regulations regarding the storage and shipment of pharmaceutical products, and increasing private and government investments in the cold storage warehouse industry.

The increasing demand for vegetables, meat, fruits, and dairy products globally is projected to drive the market’s growth. Processed food items require continuous temperature monitoring during transportation and storage to prevent contamination and maintain the quality of the products. The cold chain service providers adopt the monitoring solutions as it delivers benefits such as safety, cost efficiencies, real-time tracking, and lower downtime, which help them in achieving their revenue goals. The technological advancements in connected devices technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), radio frequency identification (RFID), intelligent sensors, and others are also expected to bolster the market’s growth.

The North America region is estimated to maintain the largest market share of revenue over the forecast period owing to the factors such as well-developed transportation and distribution systems, high technology adoption rate, and increasing demand for processed food products. In North America, the U.S. market is expected to hold the largest revenue share from 2025 to 2030, owing to the presence of many cold chain monitoring solution providers and the ever-increasing demand for pharmaceutical and processed food products. The Asia Pacific region is projected to witness a high growth rate over the forecast period due to the rising population, rapid industrialization, and advancements in transportation & warehousing technologies in emerging economies such as India and China. The key players in the market are adopting different development strategies, such as mergers and acquisitions, to expand their presence and market share in the cold chain monitoring industry.

Cold Chain Monitoring Market Report Highlights

Growing technological advancements are expected to boost cold chain monitoring solutions innovation. The growing trade of pharmaceutical and temperature-sensitive products globally is anticipated to spur industry growth over the forecast period

The software segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2025 to 2030. The need to analyze data collected from hardware devices to improve the overall cold chain operations is driving the growth of the software segment

Based on application, the food & beverages segment dominated the market in 2024 with a revenue share of 77.0% and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 22.8% from 2025 to 2030. The growing demand for processed food and changes in consumer preferences is driving the demand for cold chain monitoring solutions across the food & beverages sector.

Cold Chain Monitoring Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global cold chain monitoring market report on the basis of component, application, and region:

Cold Chain Monitoring Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Hardware

Software

Cold Chain Monitoring Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Cold Chain Monitoring Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Spain Italy Norway Netherlands Switzerland Russia

Asia Pacific China Japan India Singapore South Korea Australia

Latin America Brazil

Middle East & Africa Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) UAE South Africa



