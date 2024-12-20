Commodity Plastics Market 2030: The Role of Regulatory Pressures in Sustainability

Commodity Plastics Market Growth & Trends

The global commodity plastics market size is estimated to reach USD 595.7 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 2.9% from 2025 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing product demand from the packaging, building & construction, medical & pharmaceutical, and a few other application industries is expected to propel market growth. Moreover, the rising demand for consumer durable goods owing to growing disposable incomes coupled with the increasing need for lightweight materials in the automotive industry is anticipated to drive the demand for commodity plastics over the forecast period.

Polyethylene (PE) segment led the market in 2024 and is expected to maintain its leading position during the forecast period owing to rising demand from the packaging and automotive & transportation industries. Polyethylene is widely used in various applications, such as plastic films, plastic bags, wire insulations, plastic containers, household & kitchenware, tubing, bottles, and chemical containers, owing to their properties, which include lower manufacturing cost, easy availability, and excellent stiffness and toughness. Asia Pacific is the largest regional market for commodity plastics owing to the high demand from the end-use industries.

Asia Pacific is the largest producer and consumer of automobiles, consumer goods, and packaging materials, thereby paving a way for the commodity plastic market in the region. The region is also one of the largest consumers and producers of electrical & electronic products, such as equipment and wires, which is expected to boost the demand for commodity plastics in the region over the forecast period. However, the decline in consumer spending on discretionary products and the stall in manufacturing activities due to the COVID-19 pandemic in the region are expected to negatively impact the demand in the above-mentioned industries.

Commodity Plastics Market Report Highlights

The global market is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to rising product demand from the packaging, electrical & electronics, and medical & pharmaceutical end-use industries

The Poly Methyl Methacrylate (PMMA) segment is expected to register fastest CAGR of 5.1% over the forecast period.

By end-use, the packaging segment held the largest revenue share in the global market at 39.2% in 2024.

Asia Pacific dominated the global market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 48.0% in 2024, owing to rising infrastructural & economic investment, and growing product demand from the countries, such as India, China, and Japan.

Commodity Plastics Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global commodity plastics market based on product, end-use, and region:

Commodity Plastics Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

Polyethylene (PE)

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Polystyrene (PS)

Poly Methyl Methacrylate (PMMA)

Commodity Plastics End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

Packaging

Building & Construction

Electrical & Electronics

Automotive & Transportation

Medical & Pharmaceutical

Textile

Consumer Durable Goods

Others

Commodity Plastics Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe UK Germany France Italy

Asia Pacific China Japan India Australia South Korea

Latin America Brazil Mexico

Middle East and Africa GCC South Africa



