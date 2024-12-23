Detergent Chemicals Market 2027: Navigating Regulatory Challenges

Detergent Chemicals Market Growth & Trends

The global detergent chemicals market size is expected to reach USD 91.6 billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 8.6%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Improved standard of living coupled with growing consumer awareness towards adapting hygienic lifestyle is expected to drive the demand for detergents, which in turn is anticipated to drive the market over the forecast period.

The detergent chemicals can be sourced from petroleum derivatives as well as derived from oleochemicals sourced from palm, rapeseed, soybean and coconut oil. Several key players in the market are turning towards naturally sourcing the raw materials due to growing consumer awareness regarding the environmental hazards occurring due to the use of chemicals. Also, a large number of urban populations, specifically women are now turning towards natural and organic cosmetic products, which is expected to augment the consumption of natural sources as raw materials being used for manufacturing.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Detergent Chemicals Market

Different market players use their separate patented technologies for the production of a broadrange of laundry detergent chemicals. For instance, major technologies used by Croda International plc include emulsification and distillation for oleochemical-based products. Dow Chemical Company offers polyethylene glycol-based chemicals for detergents.

With the changing manufacturing trends and growing demand for natural plant-based ingredients in the manufacturing process, enzymes have come up as potential feedstock for optimized production of bio-based chemicals. In addition, collaborations between research institutes and manufacturers have resulted in the implementation of new technologies for the commercial-scale production of the chemicals, which is expected to significantly drive the market toward technological advancement.

North America is anticipated to dominate the market over the forecast period. In U.S., oleochemicals are the most preferred sources of the chemicals. Extraction and production from plant oils need technologically advanced methods of production and consequently, the final product becomes costlier. However, the escalating prices of petrochemical feedstock and favoring government regulations for natural chemical-based production have driven the development of plant oil-based products.

Also, the regulatory norms and regulations related to the chemicals are strict, which are required to be followed at both national and international levels. For instance, in U.S., regulations are constantly reviewed owing to rapidly growing investments in R&D, changing consumer perspectives, and increasing government and consumer concerns about the environment and sustainability.

In 2018, the U.S.EPA added a new category of thirteen nonylphenol ethoxylates compounds to the TRI (ToxicsRelease Inventory), effective from 2019. These compounds contain alcohol ethoxylates that are apotential threat to the environment as well as humans.

Detergent Chemicals Market Report Highlights

In North America, the market is likely to reach USD 24.1 billion by 2027

In terms of revenue, Asia Pacific emerged as the fastest growing region in the market across the globe

Laundry cleaning products with a market share of approximately 24.0% by volume in 2019 emerged as the prominent application segment

In Asia Pacific, countries particularly India and China are likely to witness a remarkable market growth in next seven years.

Detergent Chemicals Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global detergent chemicals market on the basis of product, application, and region:

Detergent Chemicals Product Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 – 2027)

Surfactants

Builders

Enzymes

Bleaching Agents

Fragrances

Others

Detergent Chemicals Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 – 2027)

Laundry Cleaning Products

Household & Commercial Cleaning Products

Personal Cleaning Products

Dishwashing Products

Fuel Additives

Biological Reagents

Others

Detergent Chemicals Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Billion, 2016- 2027)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea

Central & South America Brazil Argentina

Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia



Order a free sample PDF of the Detergent Chemicals Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.