Digital Holography Market 2030: The Role of Augmented Reality in Visualization

The global digital holography market size is expected to reach USD 12.3 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 20.3% from 2025 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market has experienced remarkable growth owing to the growing demand for digital holography in the medical industry. The components of digital holography, including hardware, sensors, and software solutions, are instrumental in driving the market’s growth. These components enhance image quality, increase efficiency and accuracy, and enable diverse applications across various industries. Furthermore, continuous technological advancements and innovation in these components further propel the expansion of the digital holography industry by unlocking new possibilities and attracting more industry adoption.

Digital holography offers healthcare professionals various benefits, such as improved diagnostic accuracy, enhanced patient communication, and precise treatment interventions. Moreover, professionals use this technology to obtain detailed and realistic representations of anatomical structures. Therefore, the growing demand for digital holography is expected to continue in the medical industry over the forecast period. Digital holography is widely used in industries such as manufacturing and research, which require accurate measurement and analysis of microscopic objects.

Digital holography technology provides high-resolution 3D images as well as precise measurements of size, shape, and surface characteristics to various organizations involved in precise measurements. It also plays a significant role in fields such as nanotechnology, material science, and biological research, where accurate measurements are crucial for scientific advancements and process optimization. Moreover, firms in advertising and events are leveraging digital holography to grab the attention of their audiences in a unique and immersive way, thereby increasing brand awareness. As such, the growing adoption of digital holography in numerous industries is expected to bode well for market growth.

The digital holography industry is expected to experience significant growth in response to the increasing threats of illicit trade and counterfeiting. The International Hologram Manufacturers Association (IHMA) predicted increased demand for holographic authentication and track-and-trace systems, driving the adoption of security devices like holograms. This growth is particularly significant in the pharmaceutical and cosmetics sectors, where authentication devices are projected to experience continued expansion. In addition, the use of anti-counterfeiting solutions in the packaging industry, including holograms, will play a vital role in verifying authenticity, ensuring quality, and combating the distribution of counterfeit products. Digital holography is being extensively adopted in the healthcare industry post-COVID-19 pandemic. For instance, in June 2023, National Taiwan University Hospital implemented Microsoft HoloLens 2 to enhance medical diagnoses, training, and consultations. Augmented reality technology provides doctors with interactive and immersive experiences, enabling them to visualize and manipulate medical data in real-time, leading to improved accuracy and efficiency in healthcare practices.

The market is fragmented and characterized by the presence of several key players. These players are adopting strategies such as partnerships and collaborations to gain a competitive edge. For instance, in July 2023, EON Reality, an augmented reality and virtual reality software developer, announced an extended partnership with the Centre of Technical Excellence (CENTEXS) in Sarawak to improve immersive training and learning experiences through EON Icube’s upgraded infrastructure.

Based on offering, the market is classified into hardware and software. The hardware segment led the market with the largest revenue share of 60.53% in 2024 and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on dimensions, the market is classified into two-dimensional (2D) and three-dimensional (3D). The two-dimensional (2D) segment led the market with the largest revenue share of 54.23% in 2024.

Based on application, the market is classified into holographic microscopy, holographic imaging, holographic telepresence, and others. The holographic microscopy segment led the market with the largest revenue share of 34.59% in 2024.

Based on end use, the market is classified into healthcare, automotive, aerospace & defense, education, consumer electronics, entertainment, and others.

North America dominated the digital holography market with the largest revenue share of 33.5% in 2024.

