Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing Market 2030: Navigating Privacy Concerns in Genetic Data

The global direct-to-consumer genetic testing market size is expected to reach USD 8.82 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 24.4% during the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The major drivers of market growth include increasing awareness about the potential benefits of genetic testing, growing demand for personalized medicine, and decreasing the cost of genomic sequencing. Moreover, the number of companies offering direct-to-consumer (DTC) genetic testing services has increased, offering consumers a wider range of options.

The marketplace is moderately fragmented, with a large number of medium and large-sized companies accounting for the majority revenue of the market. These entities are undertaking various strategic initiatives to strengthen their marketplace presence. For instance, in August 2021, Ancestry declared that it acquired a leading French genealogy company, Geneanet.

The market has significantly grown in the past few years due to the growing interest of consumers and healthcare providers in personalized genetic analysis. This is majorly due to the growing concerns about sedentary lifestyle and poor diet-related illness among the global population. Companies are undertaking strategic initiatives to increase awareness among consumers about the benefits of genealogy examination. This, in turn, has developed DTC testing, one of the key applications of the consumer genomics field, to capture the wide interest of clinicians and customers.

Millions of users have used services provided by consumer genomics companies to learn about their ancestry, family tree, and risk of inherited disorders. DNA database of Ancestry DNA includes data of around three million people. Recently, AncestryDNA announced that it has sold more than 3.5 million DNA test kits, whereas its competitor 23andMe reported 1 million members. In addition, around 15% (nearly 2.5 million subscribers) of total DNA kit customers are Ancestry subscribers who pay around USD 20.0 for access to Ancestry’s research data and tools per month.

The COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on the DTC genetic testing market. There was a notable demand for at-home genetic testing during the pandemic. However, the at-home segment declined as the pandemic withered.

Predictive testing dominated the test type segment in 2023, which is attributable to its accessibility and affordability

The whole genome sequencing segment dominated the market in 2023, owing to its comprehensive analysis which offers a wide range of genetic information

Online platforms dominated the market in terms of total revenue in 2023, since this method provides a convenient and accessible way for consumers to purchase genetic tests

North America held the largest share of the market in 2023 which can be attributed to favorable regulatory environments, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and high consumer awareness along with adoption.

Grand View Research has segmented the global direct-to-consumer genetic testing market based on test type, technology, distribution channel, and region:

