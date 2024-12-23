DNA Diagnostics Market 2030: Exploring the Newborn Screening Revolution

DNA Diagnostics Market Growth & Trends

The global DNA diagnostics market size is expected to reach a value of USD 14.14 billion in 2030 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2025 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The growth of the market is due to advancements in genome sequencing and the development of personalized DNA-level diagnostic applications. In addition, the rising number of government-sponsored patented research initiatives and funded projects are anticipated to further drive demand in the market. For instance, in December 2022, the UK government announced a funding of USD 229.4 (£175) million for the development and creation of advanced genomic research.

The market growth is highly driven by the introduction of novel technologies for genome profiling. Moreover, with the increasing incidence of chronic oncology and infectious diseases that rely on DNA prototyping for treatment and diagnosis through personalized medicine, the demand for DNA diagnostics/testing-based research is anticipated to increase significantly over the forecast period. Furthermore, the increasing demand for DNA diagnostics/testing is driven by the rising demand for prenatal testing, and in-vitro fertilization is expected to provide positive growth prospects to the market. In September 2022, Eurofins Genoma announced the launch of niPGT-A, an embryo-free, non-invasive preimplantation screening test.

DNA diagnostics enables the comprehensive analysis of tumor genomes through techniques such as next-generation sequencing (NGS). NGS allows for the simultaneous sequencing of multiple genes, providing a detailed view of the genetic alterations present in the tumor. By comparing the tumor genome with normal tissue DNA, scientists and clinicians can identify specific mutations, copy number variations, and structural rearrangements unique to the cancer cells. In June 2022, Illumina, a DNA sequencing and array-based technology provider, introduces a research test developed in collaboration with Merck, aimed at unlocking deeper insights into the tumor genome.

Hepatitis C virus (HCV) is a global health concern, affecting millions of people worldwide. Accurate and timely diagnosis of HCV is crucial for effective treatment and prevention of further transmission. In this context, DNA diagnostics has emerged as a powerful tool for detecting and managing HCV infections. In July 2022, Roche introduced a groundbreaking dual antigen and antibody diagnostic test Elecsys HCV Duo, to aid the global efforts in eradicating the hepatitis C virus.

The PCR-based diagnostics segment held the largest share of 49.40% in 2024, the dominance of this segment can be attributed to the widespread market usage and the increase in product availability due to the rising number of key players introducing innovative PCR-based diagnostics

NGS DNA diagnosis is projected to grow fastest CAGR of 13.9% over the forecast period owing to advancements in high-throughput sequencing technologies that enable comprehensive genetic analyses.

Cancer genetics tests segment held the largest share of 29.80% in 2024. DNA sequencing technologies are increasingly utilized to identify and characterize various cancer types and genetic disorders.

North America DNA diagnostics market dominated the overall global market and accounted for the 42.72% revenue share in 2024.

DNA Diagnostics Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

PCR-based Diagnostics

NGS DNA Diagnosis

In-Situ Hybridization Diagnostics

Microarrays-based Diagnostics

Other Technologies

DNA Diagnostics Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

Cancer Genetics Tests

Infectious Diseases DNA Testing

Newborn Genetic Screening

Preimplantation & Reproductive Diagnosis

Non-Infectious Diseases DNA Testing

Prenatal DNA Carrier Screening

Pharmacogenomics/Drug Metabolism

Hematology & Immunology/Identity Diagnostics & Forensics

Others

DNA Diagnostics Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France Italy Spain Norway Denmark Sweden

Asia Pacific Japan China India Australia South Korea Thailand

Latin America Brazil Argentina Mexico

Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Kuwait



