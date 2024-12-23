Pet Food Packaging Market Drivers: Increasing Focus on Product Safety and Shelf Life

The global pet food packaging market size is expected to reach USD 17.07 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.7% from 2024 to 2030, as per the new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Pet food packaging is becoming increasingly popular among pet food manufacturing companies focusing on capturing brand loyalty. The industry has evolved over the years with both international and domestic packaging suppliers looking to offer scientifically advanced and developed materials/ products to their clients. The upshot of offering packaging solutions, however, remains to protect the aroma, freshness, flavor, and shape of packaged products.

The industry is likely to witness high penetration in the cat food packaging space. The number of cat owners across the globe has considerably risen over the years. This, in turn, has been fueling the demand for effective packaging products, most notably in the wet cat food segment. Despite the dominance of the dog food packaging segment in the overall market, the cat (animal type) segment is expected to witness high growth in North America and Europe over the forecast period. Rising popularity of super-premium packaging and increasing export of pet food products are some of the key driving factors in the industry. The demand for super-premium packaging is attributable to the focus of pet food brands on product differentiation. Super-premium food is being increasingly preferred by consumers across the globe owing to rising awareness regarding the health of pets.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Global Pet Food Packaging Market

Bags & pouches is likely to exhibit robust growth over the forecast period. These products are being increasingly preferred for their ease of use and functionality. From a manufacturing and marketing standpoint, these products, specifically stand-up pouches, enhance the appeal of products at retail shelves in comparison with their metal-based counterparts. The production of bags & pouches also helps manufacturers achieve economies of scale. North America dominated the industry in 2018 with a share of over 37%. This region is forecast to retain its pole position throughout the forecast period. The U.S. was observed to be the largest market for pet food packaging in this region. The presence of various internationally reputed packaging suppliers has further strengthened the North American market.

Pet Food Packaging Market Report Highlights

The paper & paperboard segment accounted for the largest market share of 50.9% in 2023. Consumers’ growing interest in eco-friendly and sustainable products, due to rising environmental concerns, is driving the segment growth.

The bags & pouches segment accounted for the largest market share in 2023. Bags and pouches are available in a range of sizes to suit varying amounts of pet food.

The cat segment accounted for the largest market share in 2023. With the increase in urban population, cats are identified as low-maintenance pets.

North America pet food packaging market dominated the market with a share of 36.0% in 2023. The region is experiencing a growth in pet food production and demand due to an increase in flavored and nutritious options, leading to market expansion.

Key Pet Food Packaging Company Insights

Some key companies in the pet food packaging market include Mondi, Amcor Plc, Sonoco Products Company, Crown, and others. Key players have deployed various strategies to stay abreast of the competition in the industry. Prominent among such strategies are mergers & acquisitions, product differentiation, and capacity expansion. Furthermore, these companies have established long-term supply agreements with pet food makers to ensure a steady demand for their product offerings.

Mondi is a global packaging and paper group that offers a variety of environmentally friendly packaging and paper options.Packaging options comprise of corrugated packaging, flexible packaging, industrial bags, labels, and release liners. Types of paper products comprise uncoated fine paper, coated fine paper, and recycled paper.

List Of Key Players in the Pet Food Packaging Market

Mondi

Amcor Plc

Sonoco Products Company

Huhtamaki Oyj

Berry Global Inc.

Contantia Flexibles

Crown

Smurfit Kappa

Transcontinental Inc.

Winpak Ltd

Sealed Air

Silgan Holdings Inc.

Order a free sample PDF of the Pet Food Packaging Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.