Employer And Workplace Drug Testing Market 2030: Bridging the Gap Between Safety and Productivity

Employer And Workplace Drug Testing Market Growth & Trends

The global employer and workplace drug testing market size is anticipated to reach USD 7.96 billion by 2030 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is driven by the increasing focus on maintaining a drug-free workplace to enhance productivity and reduce workplace accidents further propels demand for drug testing services.

The rising prevalence of substance abuse and its associated risks, including impaired performance and increased absenteeism, drives employers to implement comprehensive drug testing programs. Technological advancements in testing methods, such as rapid and accurate detection technologies, contribute to market growth by improving the efficiency and reliability of drug testing processes. Rising government initiative and funding programs is further driving market growth. For instance, in December 2022, the U.S. government enacted the Consolidated Appropriations Act 2023 (Public Law 117-328) (CAA 23). This legislation allocated funds to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) for the fiscal year 2023 and included various provisions that reinforced, reauthorized, and expanded SAMHSA’s programs for substance use disorders and mental health.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Employer And Workplace Drug Testing Market

Many governments around the world are launching campaigns, providing funding, and establishing programs to promote awareness and prevention of substance abuse in the workplace. These initiatives often include guidelines and frameworks that encourage or mandate drug testing among employees, particularly in industries deemed high-risk. As a result, employers are increasingly adopting drug testing practices to align with government policies and benefit from incentives or funding provided for compliance with these programs.

The demand for employer and workplace drug testing products is further anticipated to increase due to the rigorous enforcement of regulations by various government agencies that mandate drug and alcohol testing for safety purposes. According to the Federal Drug-Free Workplace Program’s guidelines, the SAMHSA Center for Substance Abuse Prevention oversees HHS-certified laboratories. These drug-testing programs are required for employees in sensitive roles, such as those in national security, law enforcement, and public health and safety. Both government and non-governmental organizations are implementing strategic initiatives, including new product launches, partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions, to address drug use, which contributes to the growth of the market.

Some of the key players in the market are. First Advantage; Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (Labcorp); Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA; Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.; Abbott; Clinical Reference Laboratory Inc.; Quest Diagnostics; Cordant Health Solutions; DISA Global Solutions; HireRight, LLC; OraSure Technologies, Inc.; Omega Laboratories; Psychemedics Corporation and other are adopting key strategic initiatives such as product launches acquisition and launching patent focused resources to cater patients globally. For instance, in May 2024, eMed collaborated with i3screen to introduce a new virtual drug screening program for employers. This innovative service allows companies to conduct drug tests remotely, making the process more convenient and efficient. With this partnership, employers can now offer virtual drug screenings that are easy to administer and provide quick results, helping to streamline their hiring and compliance procedures.

Employer And Workplace Drug Testing Market Report Highlights

Based on type, the post-employment segment led the market with the largest revenue share of 77.9% in 2023. Post-employment drug testing involves screening employees after they have been hired, typically to monitor ongoing compliance with workplace drug policies

The consumables segment led the market with the largest revenue share of 33.3% in 2023. Consumables play an important role in drug testing. Market for these products is driven by the need for high-quality and compliant testing solutions, advancements in technology, and the increasing emphasis on maintaining a drug-free workplace. Key players in the market focus on developing and providing a diverse range of consumables to meet the evolving needs of employers and regulatory standards

Based on mode, the urine segment led the market with the largest revenue share of 41.5% in 2023. This can be attributed to increasing urine collection for employer and workplace drug testing purposes. A crucial tool for adhering to a prescribed regimen and preventing substance misuse or abuse is Urine Drug Monitoring (UDM)

Based on drug, the cannabis/marijuana segment led the market with the largest revenue share of 57.9% in 2023. This is attributable to the legalization of cannabis for medical and recreational use in various countries has led to an increase in employer and workplace drug testing requirements. As more people consume cannabis, employers and healthcare providers are seeking to detect and monitor its use

Based on end use, the other professional services segment led the market with the largest revenue share of 38.6% in 2023. Companies across diverse professional services are increasingly adopting drug testing programs to comply with regulatory requirements, manage liability risks, and enhance workplace safety

North America dominated the market with the largest revenue share of 48.8% in 2023, due to the presence of a key players and the region hosts a significant number of employer and workplace drug testing laboratories, including prominent players such as Quest Diagnostics, LabCorp, and Bio-Rad Laboratories. The U.S. stands out as the largest market in the region, driven by the rising demand for workplace drug testing and its increasing application in healthcare settings. Canada also plays a key role, with notable growth in drug testing within both healthcare and workplace environments. In addition, the North American region features emerging markets, such as cannabis testing, which is anticipated to further fuel market expansion.

Employer And Workplace Drug Testing Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global employer and workplace drug testing market report based on the type, product, mode, drug, end use and region.

Employer And Workplace Drug Testing Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Pre-employment Drug Screens

Post-employment

Employer And Workplace Drug Testing Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Consumables

Instruments

Rapid Testing Devices

Services

Employer And Workplace Drug Testing Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Urine

Hair

Oral Fluid

Instant Testing

Employer And Workplace Drug Testing Drug Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Alcohol

Cannabis/Marijuana

Cocaine

Opioids

Amphetamine & Methamphetamine

LSD

Others

Employer And Workplace Drug Testing End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

IT/Finance

Manufacturing

Transportation

Construction

Retail and Hospitality

Healthcare

Education

Other Professional Services

Employer And Workplace Drug Testing Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France Italy Spain Norway Denmark Sweden

Asia Pacific Japan China India Australia South Korea Thailand

Latin America Brazil Argentina

Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Kuwait



Order a free sample PDF of the Employer And Workplace Drug Testing Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.