Glass Packaging Market 2030: How Technology is Revolutionizing Glass Production

Glass Packaging Market Growth & Trends

The global glass packaging market size is expected to reach USD 85.9 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.5%, according to a new study by Grand View Research, Inc. Growing beer consumption, especially in parts of Eastern Europe and Asia Pacific is expected to be a key driver for the growth of the market over the next five years. In addition, the increasing preference towards use of glass in packaging of food and beverage, pharmaceuticals and cosmetics is further expected to boost the market in the near future.

Pharmaceuticals along with food and beverage were the other large application segments for glass packaging and are expected to witness substantial growth over the next five years. However, the substitution of glass by plastic as a medium of packaging is expected to be a key restraint for the growth of the market.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Glass Packaging Market

Glass Packaging Market Report Highlights

Soda-lime glass dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 67.0% in 2023 as it is economical, chemically stable, moderately durable, and malleable.

Ampoules are expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% over the projected years. The ampoule encompasses various types of injectable medicines or vaccines in the pharmaceutical industry.

The pharmaceuticals segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% over the forecast years. The demand for bottles, ampules, and other glass packaging solutions is driven by the growing need for pharmaceutical drugs and medicines, backed by technological advancements in the pharmaceutical industry.

The Asia Pacific glass packaging market dominated the global market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 36.0% in 2023.

Glass Packaging Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global glass packaging market report based on material, product, application, and region:

Glass Packaging Material Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Borosilicate

De-alkalized Soda Lime Glass

Soda Lime Glass

Glass Packaging Product Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Bottles

Jars & Containers

Vials

Ampoules

Cartridges & Syringes

Glass Packaging Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Food

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Others

Glass Packaging Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France Italy Spain

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea

Latin America Brazil Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia South Africa UAE



Order a free sample PDF of the Glass Packaging Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.