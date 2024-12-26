Hexamethylenediamine Market 2030: Advancements in Coating Technologies

Hexamethylenediamine Market Growth & Trends

The global hexamethylenediamine market size is anticipated to reach USD 12,489.34 million by 2030 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is experiencing growth due to increased demand from various industries such as textile, water treatment, and automotive. The market is expected to continue growing in the near future, primarily due to the rising demand for the production of nylon 6-6.

Hexamethylenediamine (HMDA) is a chemical compound widely used in the chemical industry for producing various products, including corrosion inhibitors for water treatment chemicals. It is created through the production of adiponitrile. HMDA plays a vital role as a building block for producing high-performance materials in various industries. Its exceptional chemical and physical properties and versatility make it an essential ingredient in synthesizing polymers, resins, and other specialty chemicals.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Hexamethylenediamine Market

The nylon synthesis application segment dominated the market with a largest revenue share of over 40.44% in 2023. This growth is attributed due to rising demand in nylon 6-6 from various end-use industries such as automotive, textile and pharmaceuticals. Nylon 6-6 is used in the manufacture of automotive products. The growth is also due to nylon’s synthesis superior properties such as strength, durability, and chemical resistance.

The automotive segment dominated the global market with a revenue share in 2023. The growth is attributed to the increased demand for nylon-based product such as Nylon 6-6. Nylon 6-6 is used to manufacture automotive parts and components such as radiator end tanks, and airbags, among others.

Hexamethylenediamine Market Report Highlights

Based on application, the nylon synthesis segment led the market with the largest revenue share of 40.44% in 2023. This growth is attributed due to rising demand in nylon 6-6 from various end-use industries such as automotive, textile and pharmaceuticals. Nylon 6-6 is used in the manufacture of automotive products

Based on end-use, the automotive segment led the market with the largest revenue share in 2023, with growing demand for the lightweight automotive parts will lead to rise in demand for HMDA which is one of the raw materials used to manufacture lightweight automotive parts

Asia Pacific dominated the market with the revenue share of over 36.52% in 2023 and maintains a dominating position in the global market. This growth is attributed to the rising industrial growth and development in sectors such as automotive, textile and pharmaceuticals are the one of the primary reasons for the rise in HMDA demand as it is widely used in the industries in production of various products

In January 2022, Ascend Performance Materials has signed an investment agreement to construct a new hexamethylenediamine and specialty chemicals plant at Xuwei New Area Park in Lianyungang, China. This will be Ascend’s first chemical production facility and its most significant investment outside the U.S. The plant will produce hexamethylenediamine and specialty chemicals to support Ascend’s customers

Hexamethylenediamine Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global hexamethylenediamine market report based on application, end-use, and region:

Hexamethylenediamine Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Nylon Synthesis

Coating Intermediates

Biocides

Lubricants

Adhesives

Other Applications

Hexamethylenediamine End-use Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Automotive

Textile

Paints & Coatings

Petrochemicals

Other End-use

Hexamethylenediamine Region Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea

Central & South America Brazil Argentina

Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia



Order a free sample PDF of the Hexamethylenediamine Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.