Histology And Cytology Market 2030: Trends in North American Pathology Services

Histology And Cytology Market Growth & Trends

The global histology and cytology market size is expected to reach USD 49.48 billion by 2030, growing at 15.15% CAGR from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The factors contributing to market growth include increasing demand for early detection of diseases, increased standardization of pathology laboratories, and implementation of immunohistochemistry and innovation in microscopy.

Organizations are focusing on collaborations for the standardization of cytopathology globally, positively impacting market growth. For instance, in November 2022, a novel IARC GICR collaboration center was established in Kenya to advance cancer registration in sub-Saharan Africa via training. The collaborating center focuses on regional training courses and the implementation & development of the CanReg5 software.

Moreover, companies are launching novel and automated instruments for cytology which can be further attributed to the histology and cytology industry growth. For instance, in January 2021, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd launched uPath HER2 (4B5) image analysis and uPath HER2 Dual ISH image analysis-two automated digital pathology algorithms that offer rapid & accurate patient diagnoses in breast cancer.

COVID-19 became a catalyst for changing traditional pathology workflows with the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and digitalization solutions. During the pandemic, these tools helped and continue to assist in the remote reviewing of pathological cases. Thus, preventing delays in patient care. Companies have reported increasing adoption of digital pathology solutions post-COVID-19.

Histology And Cytology Market Report Highlights

The cytology segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2022 and is expected to continue the trend in the forecast period owing to the integration of computational analytical tools for advancing cytology systems

The consumables and reagents segment dominated the histology and cytology industry, attributed to the expanding portfolios of the entities operating in the consumable market. The instruments and analysis software system segment is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR from 2023 to 2030, attributed to the steep increase in the demand for automated histology instruments

Drug discovery & designing segment accounted for the highest revenue share in 2022 and is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period, owing to the growing importance of cytopathology in disease understanding, further aimed at rapid drug development

North America emerged as the highest revenue-generating region in 2022, owing to the prevalence of cancer, the presence of key players, and the developed healthcare infrastructure

Histology And Cytology Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global histology and cytology market based on type of examination, product, application, and region:

Histology And Cytology Type Of Examination Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Histology

Cytology

Histology And Cytology Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Instruments And Analysis Software System

Consumable And Reagents

Histology And Cytology Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Drug Discovery & Designing

Clinical Diagnostics

Research

Histology And Cytology Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany UK France Spain Italy Denmark Sweden Norway

Asia Pacific Japan China India Thailand Australia South Korea

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Kuwait



