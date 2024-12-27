Kraft Paper Bag Market 2030: The Impact of Legislation on Plastic Bans

Kraft Paper Bag Market Growth & Trends

The global kraft paper bag market is anticipated to reach USD 5.89 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2025 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. As consumers become more environmentally conscious, they actively seek alternatives to plastic bags, which have been criticized for their environmental impact. Kraft paper bags are biodegradable and recyclable, making them an attractive option for businesses looking to enhance their sustainability profiles.

Many countries and regions have implemented bans or restrictions on single-use plastics, encouraging businesses to adopt more sustainable packaging solutions like kraft paper bags. For instance, in July 2022, the Indian government banned using and manufacturing 19 single-use plastic items. These regulatory measures create a favorable environment for kraft paper products and incentivize companies to innovate and improve their packaging practices. As a result, businesses that comply with these regulations are increasingly turning to kraft paper bags as a viable alternative.

The versatility of kraft paper bags has led to their adoption across various industries, further fueling market growth. They are widely used in food and beverage packaging, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and personal care products. Each of these sectors requires reliable and safe packaging solutions that maintain product integrity while being environmentally friendly. The expanding applications of kraft paper bags across diverse industries highlight their adaptability and functionality, making them a preferred choice for many manufacturers.

Advances in manufacturing processes have improved kraft paper bags’ durability and design capabilities, allowing manufacturers to produce customized solutions that meet specific customer needs. Innovations such as automated production lines and digital printing technologies enable faster turnaround times and lower production costs, making it easier for companies to scale up operations in response to growing demand.

Based on paper, the brown kraft paper segment accounted for the largest share of 66.39% of the market in 2024. Brown kraft paper is a durable and versatile packaging material made from the kraft pulping process, which enhances its strength by removing most of the lignin from wood fibers.

Based on product, the pasted valve segment dominated the market in 2024 by accounting for the largest revenue share of 24.53%.

Based on thickness, the 1 Ply segment dominated the market in 2024 by accounting for the largest revenue share of 47.55%.

Based on end use, the food service segment dominated the end use segment of the market, accounting for a revenue share of 26.56% in 2024.

Based on region, Asia Pacific dominated the global market in 2024 by accounting for the largest market share of 45.07%. This positive outlook is due to a combination of rapid urbanization, changing consumer lifestyles, and an expanding middle class in the region.

In June 2024, Mondi Group introduced the SolmixBag in Spain, a single-layer paper bag crafted entirely from 100% kraft paper. This bag is precisely engineered to store and transport screed, dry cement, and coarse pre-mixes. Notably, the SolmixBag is designed to disintegrate and dissolve during the cement mixing, effectively minimizing dust and waste on construction sites.

