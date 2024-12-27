Managed Pressure Drilling Services Market 2030: How Real-Time Data is Revolutionizing Drilling

Posted on 2024-12-27 by in Energy // 0 Comments

Managed Pressure Drilling Services Market Growth & Trends

The global managed pressure drilling services market size is expected to reach USD 4.97 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 3.0% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Factors such as rising hydrocarbon production cost coupled with depleting extraction rates in conventional onshore wells have led to increasing offshore exploration activities. This is likely to have a significant impact on the managed pressure drilling market. The success of these extraction techniques in areas which were previously considered to be uneconomical has stimulated the market growth.

MPD techniques do not provide any surface return; this restricts the sampling sources for geologists. A significant amount of drill fluids required and variation in MPD techniques is likely to limit the market growth during the forecast period. Technological advancements along with coupling MPD techniques with horizontal drilling in tight formations is anticipated to create new avenues for industry participants in the near future.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Managed Pressure Drilling Services Market

Managed Pressure Drilling Services Market Size by Technology, 2020 - 2030 (USD Billion)

Constant bottom hole pressure (CBHP) emerged as the leading technology segment and accounted for 43.3% of the global revenue in 2015. This technique facilitates better safety of the sites by controlling the pressure and detecting early fluid losses. Mud cap drilling (MCD) technique is likely to lose share to CBHP and dual gradient drilling (DGD) technologies owing to the high cost associated with this technology.

Managed Pressure Drilling Services Market Report Highlights

  • Offshore dominated the market and accounted for a share of 60.9% in 2023.
  • The U.S. held a 72.2% revenue share of the North American market in 2023 Significant development of offshore oil & gas wells in the Gulf of Mexico along with extremely complicated formations in the region is anticipated to drive managed pressure drilling services demand.
  • North America dominated the MPD services market in 2023.  Technological advancements along with deployment of advanced drilling techniques in complex formations such as tar sands, tight oil, etc. in the U.S. and Canada are key factors for high industry penetration in the region.
  • Key market players include operating in the global managed pressure drilling services market include Baker Hughes Company, SABIC, Halliburton, SLB, Weatherford, ADC Services.

Managed Pressure Drilling Services Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global MPD services market based on product, application, and end use:

Managed Pressure Drilling Services Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

  • MCD
  • CBHP
  • DGD
  • RFCD

Managed Pressure Drilling Services Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

  • Onshore
  • Offshore

Managed Pressure Drilling Services Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

  • North America
    • U.S.
    • Canada
    • Mexico
  • Europe
    • UK
    • Norway
    • Russia
  • Asia Pacific
    • China
    • India
    • Australia
    • Malaysia
  • Latin America
    • Brazil
    • Argentina
  • Middle East and Africa (MEA)
    • Saudi Arabia
    • UAE
    • Kuwait

Order a free sample PDF of the Managed Pressure Drilling Services Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2024 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution