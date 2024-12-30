U.S. Outdoor Power Equipment Market Trends Highlighting the Rise of Smart Equipment

The U.S. outdoor power equipment market size was valued at USD 12.89 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2024 to 2030. The growing demand for landscaping services among American households and commercial establishments is a major factor driving industry growth. The increasing number of residential properties has created extensive demand for services such as lawn mowing, hedging, snow removal, pruning, and lawn bed maintenance, among others. As a result, manufacturers are developing portable options for consumers to conveniently manage their gardens and lawns. The trend of outsourcing yard care has also grown at a healthy pace, owing to increased per capita disposable income, as well as development of expansive corporate and government campuses. This has further aided in boosting sales of outdoor power equipment in recent years.

The U.S. accounted for 25.33% of the revenue share in the global outdoor power equipment market in 2023. The country is witnessing a shift towards greener and more efficient offerings to comply with government regulations and lower the emissions caused by conventional gas-powered equipment. For instance, on January 1, 2024, the California Assembly Bill 1346, which bans the sale of gas-powered lawn mowers, leaf blowers, and other such landscaping equipment, came into effect. This bill is expected to significantly lower pollution levels in the state while encouraging the use of battery- and electric-powered equipment. Moreover, experts at CoPIRG Foundation, a Colorado-based citizen-funded advocacy group, found that the use of gas-powered garden and lawn equipment is the second-biggest contributor to Colorado’s ozone problem. Thus, environmental issues associated with traditional outdoor equipment are expected to encourage manufacturers to develop advanced alternatives, driving market expansion.

There has been a rising awareness among U.S. citizens about the health benefits of gardening, as it helps in creating mental peace by diverting attention from routine activities and boosts energy levels. Convenience due to the availability of technically advanced equipment, such as remote-controlled and GPS-equipped lawnmowers, has propelled its adoption as a hobby. Additionally, gardens and backyards are increasingly being used for hosting large parties and events. Besides birthdays and anniversaries, occasions such as Thanksgiving, the 4th of July, and Halloween are also celebrated in these spaces, highlighting the need for their maintenance. As a result, equipment such as lawn mowers, hedgers, and leaf blowers have seen a consistently steady growth in sales in the U.S.

The COVID-19 pandemic had a significant long-term impact on the market, as students and working professionals discovered the benefits of gardening and lawn maintenance during the lockdown. To make the most of the quarantine period while working from home, people started focusing on these activities to improve their mental and physical health. The current trends of remote and hybrid working models, as well as flexible working hours among businesses in the U.S., have ensured that people have more free time on their hands to indulge in gardening and landscaping, thus strengthening the U.S. market demand for outdoor power equipment.

The market growth stage is moderate, and pace of market growth is accelerating. The integration of lithium-ion batteries in outdoor power equipment has helped improve flexibility and portability. Furthermore, the development of mobile gardening applications that are compatible with various operating systems, such as Android, Windows, and iOS, is driving greater interest among younger and tech-savvy demographics, thereby spurring the growth of the outdoor power equipment market. For instance, in May 2022, The Toro Company launched robotic mowers for residential applications. The mowers are equipped with the Smart Zones mowing system and can be controlled via a dedicated smartphone application

There is a significant demand for different types of outdoor power equipment such as lawn mowers, chainsaws, and blowers among the U.S. population, due to which companies are increasingly focusing on launching advanced products in the market. In order to gain a larger revenue share, they are also focusing on strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, as well as partnerships, to improve their distribution network, expand their geographical presence, and strengthen their market position.

For instance, in September 2022, AriensCo partnered with Northern Tool + Equipment, a leading supplier of outdoor power equipment in the U.S., to sell Ariens Sno-Thros snowblowers through both offline and online channels. AriensCo would be able to leverage Northern Tool + Equipment’s extensive sales and distribution network across 23 states, enhancing its nationwide reach. In another development, in February 2023, Deere & Company launched the Z370R Electric ZTrak Residential Zero-Turn Mower. The mower can be charged without needing to remove its batteries via a 110-volt grounded outlet and a standardized outdoor extension cord. Thus, product launches and partnerships are expected to drive market growth in the country.

Key U.S. Outdoor Power Equipment Companies:

Husqvarna AB

Makita Corp.

Honda Motors Co., Ltd.

Briggs & Stratton Corp.

STIHL USA

MTD Holdings Inc.

Stanley Black and Decker Inc.

Techtronic Industries Ltd.

ECHO, Inc. (a subsidiary of Yamabiko Corporation)

Robert Bosch

DexKo Global Inc.

Ariens Company

The Toro Company

Deere & Company

