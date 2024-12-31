Mercury Analyzer Market 2030: Innovations in Cold Vapor Atomic Absorption

Mercury Analyzer Market Size & Trends

The global mercury analyzer market size was estimated at USD 298.8 million in 2023 and is projected to to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2024 to 2030. The increasing regulatory framework and rising awareness regarding mercury contamination is anticipated to boost the demand for the product over the forecast period. Mercury analysis plays a crucial role in environmental monitoring, industrial hygiene, as well as in food and chemical processing. High level of mercury in air, water, food, or other goods can lead to severe impact on health, leading to a neurological disease called Minamata disease. The rising health awareness and health consciousness are likely to increase the demand for mercury analyzers for a safe environment.

The rising rate of industrialization across the world is significantly leading to increasing mercury contamination in the surroundings. According to the National Institute of Health of the U.S., the mercury release in the atmosphere has increased three- to ten-fold as compared to the pre-industrialization era. The rising mining activities and industrial activities are leading to increasing mercury release in the environment.

Mercury analyzer is a cutting-edge device that delivers instantaneous monitoring of air quality, detecting mercury vapor with unparalleled selectivity, efficiency, and sensitivity. The systems operate without the need for pre-concentration phases or complex preparation steps. This technology finds extensive application across the petrochemical, oil, and gas sectors, offering robust solutions for mercury detection in diverse mediums like liquids, natural gas, and solids, as well as in air quality.

Mercury Analyzer Market Report Highlights

Cold vapor atomic absorption (CVAA) segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 69.4% in 2023. Its operation is based on absorption of light by mercury vapor at a specific wavelength.

Cold vapor atomic fluorescence (CVAF) is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period.

The food industry segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. Rising consumption of processed food products, globalization in food industry, and increasing innovation in new processed food products is expected to boost the demand of the market.

North America market is anticipated to witness significant growth over the forecast period. The market is propelled by the significant focus on the environmental conservation, parallelled regulatory developments, and growing importance of public health and awareness.

The Asia Pacific market accounted for the largest revenue share of 36.9% in 2023. The market is driven by the high demand from the manufacturing industry, mining activities, petrochemical, and food processing activities.

In February 2024, Lumex Instruments announced the launch of a new Light 915M2 mercury analyzer. The new mercury analyzer provides precise and real-time analysis for environmental and laboratory analyses.

Mercury Analyzer Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global mercury analyzer market report based on type, end use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Cold Vapor Atomic Absorption (CVAA)

Cold Vapor Atomic Fluorescence (CVAF)

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Environmental Monitoring

Food Industry

Oil & Gas

Petrochemical

Healthcare

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France Italy Spain

Asia Pacific Japan China India Australia South Korea

Latin America Brazil Argentina

Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE



