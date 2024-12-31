North America Dishwasher Market 2030: How Online Sales are Reshaping the Market

North America Dishwasher Market Growth & Trends

The North America dishwasher market size is estimated to reach USD 8.72 billion in 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The increasing launches of smart dishwashers are contributing to the rise in acceptance and adoption of dishwashers in the region. These appliances offer remote monitoring and control via smartphone apps, adding convenience. Their integration with other smart home systems, such as voice assistants and home automation platforms, allows seamless operation and coordination with other devices. This appeals to tech-savvy consumers, contributing to the growth of and demand for dishwashers in the region during the forecast period.

Moreover, with the rise of the open concept living and a focus on home design, consumers are looking for dishwashers that not only perform well but also look aesthetically pleasing. This has led to an increase in demand for built-in and integrated dishwashers that blend seamlessly with the rest of the kitchen. Manufacturers are offering a variety of colors and finish options to match the overall design of the kitchen, contributing to the growing demand for dishwashers in the region during the forecast period.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the North America Dishwasher Market

The built-in dishwashers held the higher share of the North America market in 2023 and is expected to register a considerable CAGR over the forecast period. One of the primary drivers for the built-in dishwashers is the increasing emphasis on time-saving solutions in households. In today’s fast-paced world, where individuals often juggle multiple responsibilities, the convenience of having a built-in dishwasher that can efficiently handle dishwashing tasks is highly valued. Unlike portable dishwashers, built-in models are permanently installed beneath kitchen countertops, offering a streamlined and hassle-free solution for cleaning dishes without occupying valuable floor space.

Major players in the market include Whirlpool Corporation, General Electrical Company (Haier Company), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., LG Electronics, Miele, Frigidaire (Electrolux AB), and Robert Bosch GmbH. Manufacturers in the market are continuously investing in Research and Development (R&D) to enhance the cleaning performance of their dishwashers by incorporating innovative wash systems, advanced filtration, and targeted spray jets. Moreover, manufacturers are diversifying their product offerings to cater to different market segments and consumer needs. This includes a range of dishwasher sizes, tub types, styles (built-in and freestanding), price points, and the offering of smart dishwashers along with conventional ones to accommodate various kitchen layouts, budgets, and lifestyle preferences.

For instance, in July 2023, Bosch Home Appliances launched a major update to its dishwasher portfolio, introducing the innovative PowerControl spray arm technology in the 800 and Benchmark Series models. This new feature allows for more powerful cleaning and flexible loading options in the lower rack. The new dishwashers also come with CrystalDry for improved drying results, Home Connect for smart monitoring and control, and modern design elements. The new line is available starting at USD 549, offering consumers advanced features to simplify their kitchen experience.

North America Dishwasher Market Report Highlights

The Canada market is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. This growth is driven by demographic and lifestyle changes, particularly. As the population ages, there is an increasing need for convenient, time-saving appliances. Older adults often prefer appliances that make daily chores easier, and dishwashers meet this demand by simplifying kitchen cleanup, driving its demand in the country during the forecast period.

The standard size (18 inches) dishwashers held the largest share in 2023. These size dishwashers generally have a greater capacity, allowing them to handle more dishes, cookware, and utensils per load. They also tend to offer more features than compact models.

The sales of dishwashers through the online channel are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. Online channels offer unparalleled convenience, allowing consumers to browse and purchase dishwashers from the comfort of their own homes. Moreover, online channels provide access to a broader geographic reach compared to physical stores, driving the growth of dishwasher sales through this channel in the region.

North America Dishwasher Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the North America dishwasher market based on product, size (width), tub type, price range, distribution channel, and country:

North America Dishwasher Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Freestanding

Built-In

North America Dishwasher Size (Width) Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Compact (18 inches)

Standard (24 inches)

North America Dishwasher Tub Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Standard Tub

Tall Tub

Tall & Deep Tub

North America Dishwasher Price Range Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Thousand Units; 2018 – 2030)

Up to USD 500

USD 501 to USD 1,500

USD 1,501 to USD 3,000

Above USD 3,000

North America Dishwasher Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Online

Offline

North America Dishwasher Country Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

U.S.

Canada

Order a free sample PDF of the North America Dishwasher Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.