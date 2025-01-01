Eggshell Membrane Market Growth: Innovations Driving Demand in Health and Wellness

The global eggshell membrane market size is projected to reach USD 247 million by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2020 to 2028. The change in consumer lifestyle and transition in consumption patterns have encouraged the use of eggshell membrane as an ingredient in the nutraceuticals and food and beverage industries.

The market is expected to witness growth opportunities in preventive skincare and healthcare applications owing to the number of advantages offered by the eggshell membranes. Reduced risk of osteoporosis, improvement in joint health, and an increase in the consumption of eggshell membranes in nutraceutical applications as an active ingredient are some of the factors projected to boost the market growth during the forecast period.

The industry is majorly driven by the growth in the adoption of the eggshell membrane as an ingredient in nutraceutical products. Growing application in cosmetic and personal care and nutraceutical products has resulted in the prevention of human joint health-related diseases and increased skin nourishment, which is projected to boost the demand for eggshell membranes.

The development of innovative products for the treatment of numerous connective and joint tissue disorders and calcium deficiency issues is expected to contribute to the increase in demand for eggshell membranes. Moreover, the use of an eggshell membrane in pet food and health applications remains high owing to its properties, thereby driving the market.

The product offers a sustainable solution for nutraceutical products, which aid in leading a healthier life by offering the essential nutrients required for a healthy body. Malnutrition of infants is a significant crisis across emerging countries, which is likely to provide growth opportunities for the industry players, especially across the markets in the Asian and African countries.

The nutraceuticals application segment is projected to expand at a CAGR of 9.1% over the forecast period owing to egg membrane being touted as a high-potential ingredient in dietary supplements and functional foods on account of its capacity to condition and support joint health

Increased investment in research & development and technological advancements in supplements and functional foods will ease the growth of the dietary supplements in the nutraceutical applications. This, in turn, is expected to boost the product demand for nutraceutical application

The hydrolyzed type segment held the largest revenue share in 2019 owing to superior properties of the product, such as concentration, the content of membrane, and mass availability, resulting into its production in the hydrolyzed form

Asia Pacific is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 9.7% from 2020 to 2028 owing to factors such as surging manufacturing facilities, increasing number of research & development centers, and growth in the adoption of eggshell membrane-based products, such as nutraceuticals

In January 2019, Stratum Nutrition became a preferred supplier for the National Animal Supplement Council (NASC) for its line of products, such as eggshell calcium, curcumin, natural eggshell membrane, and eggshell collagen ingredients, throughout the U.S.

List of Key Players of Eggshell Membrane Market

Stratum Nutrition (U.S.)

Biova LLC (U.S.)

Microcore Research Laboratories (India)

Ecovatec Solutions (Canada)

Eggnovo SL (Spain)

Kewpie Corporation (Japan)

Eggbrane (Netherlands)

Certified Nutraceuticals Inc. (U.S.)

Bolise Co., Limited (China)

Mitushi Biopharma (India)

