Orthokeratology Lens Market 2030: How Aging Populations Drive Innovation

Orthokeratology Lens Market Growth & Trends

The global orthokeratology lens market size is expected to reach USD 1,084.7 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.7% from 2025 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing efforts by key manufacturers in the market to launch new products and get regulatory approvals is the key factor driving the market growth. In addition, the ever-growing burden of patients with refractive errors is also majorly contributing to the growth of the market. For instance, according to a recent study published by The International Myopia Institute in 2022, an estimated 30% of the world’s population is myopic and by 2050, almost 50% of the population will be myopic. The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the market.

The drop in sales of orthokeratology was due to reduced patient visits to the hospitals and clinics to comply with the restrictions and guidelines laid down by the governments to curb the spread of the virus. Moreover, the country-wise lockdowns resulted in the disruption of demand and supply chain, which negatively impacted the market growth. However, with the outbreak of the pandemic, a major shift has been observed where a large number of people are now more prone to develop refractive errors. The shift toward online school and a large number of companies opting for work-from-home is expected to increase the overall screen time of individuals, thereby contributing to the rise in refractive errors. Thus, it can be anticipated that over the forecast years, the market will undergo significant growth.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Orthokeratology Lens Market

Orthokeratology Lens Market Report Highlights

The overnight ortho-K lenses segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 94.6% in 2024. This growth is driven by the high adoption rates and effectiveness of overnight ortho-K lenses.

The daytime ortho-K lenses segment in the orthokeratology lens market is projected to experience the fastest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over the forecast period.

The myopia segment held largest share of 41.1% in 2024. The rising prevalence of myopia is expected to drive growth in the orthokeratology lenses market during the study period.

The astigmatism segment is expected to grow at a fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The rising prevalence of astigmatism is expected to significantly increase the demand for orthokeratology lenses.

The ophthalmology clinics segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 30.1% in 2024. This growth can be attributed to the increasing number of specialized clinics offering advanced myopia management solutions.

North America orthokeratology lens market dominated the overall global market and accounted for the 37.2% revenue share in 2024.

Orthokeratology Lens Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented global orthokeratology lens market report on the basis of product, indication, distribution channel and region:

Orthokeratology Lens Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Overnight Ortho-K lenses

Day-time Ortho-K lenses

Orthokeratology Lens Indication Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Myopia

Presbyopia

Hypermetropia

Astigmatism

Orthokeratology Lens Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Hospitals

Optometry Clinics

Ophthalmology Clinics

Others

Orthokeratology Lens Region Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France Italy Spain Denmark Sweden Norway

Asia Pacific Japan China India Australia South Korea Thailand

Latin America Brazil Argentina

Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Kuwait



Order a free sample PDF of the Orthokeratology Lens Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.