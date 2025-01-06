Solution Styrene Butadiene Rubber Market 2030: The Shift from Emulsion to Solution SBR

Solution Styrene Butadiene Rubber Market Growth & Trends

The global solution styrene butadiene rubber market size is expected to reach USD 17.76 billion by 2030 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing demand in tire manufacturing industry owing to the low rolling resistance and high wet grip offered by the product is expected to augment market growth

The growth in the solution styrene butadiene rubber (S-SBR) market is primarily driven by the increasing demand from the tire manufacturing industry on account of the low rolling resistance and high fuel efficiency offered by the product. Rising demand for vehicles in the developing economies has been a major contributing factor for the S-SBR industry growth.

Aftermarket tire sales have also been a major factor for S-SBR market growth. Increasing consumer awareness regarding the benefits of high-performance tires is likely to boost demand over the forecast period. In addition, tire labeling regulations in the countries including Japan, Korea and the European Union have bolstered the demand for S-SBR.

Solution Styrene Butadiene Rubber Market Size, By Material 2020 - 2030 (USD Billion)

The tire labeling regulations introduced by the European Union with regards to information in terms of external rolling noise, fuel efficiency and wet grip of the tires coupled with rapid growth in demand for green tires are the most influential factors driving the demand for S-SBR in the region.

The market is highly undersupplied with respect to demand. Capacity expansions by the key players coupled with utilization of emulsion styrene butadiene rubber (E-SBR) manufacturing facilities for S-SBR production are expected to bridge the gap between demand and supply in the market.

Solution Styrene Butadiene Rubber Market Report Highlights

  • Tire industry was the largest application accounting for 38.7% of the overall revenue share in 2023. Low rolling resistance and high fuel efficiency and wet grip offered by the product is expected to drive the demand for S-SBR in the industry.
  • Footwear industry was the second largest application for S-SBR in terms of volume. Longevity and improved performance offered by the product to the athletic shoes is expected to have a positive impact on the solution styrene butadiene rubber market growth in footwear applications.
  • North America solution styrene butadiene rubber market dominated the market share with 46.7% in 2023
  • The major players include Sinopec, SIBUR, Bridgestone Corporation, Michelin, and China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC). Sinopec and SIBUR are backward integrated and reduce the overall operating cost by acquiring the suppliers in the (S-SBR) market.

Solution Styrene Butadiene Rubber Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global solution styrene butadiene rubber market report based on application and region:

 Solution Styrene Butadiene Rubber Material Outlook (Volume; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

  • Emulsion SBR
  • Solution SBR

Solution Styrene Butadiene Rubber Application Outlook (Volume; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

  • Tire
  • Footwear
  • Polymer Modification
  • Adhesives & Sealants
  • Others

Solution Styrene Butadiene Rubber Regional Outlook (Volume; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

  • North America
    • U.S.
    • Canada
    • Mexico
  • Europe
    • UK
    • Germany
    • France
    • Italy
    • Spain
    • The Netherlands
    • Denmark
    • Sweden
    • Norway
  • Asia Pacific
    • China
    • India
    • Japan
    • South Korea
    • Thailand
    • Indonesia
    • Australia
  • Latin America
    • Brazil
    • Argentina
  • Middle East and Africa (MEA)
    • South Africa
    • Saudi Arabia
    • UAE

