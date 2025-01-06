Squash Rackets Market 2030: How Community Initiatives are Expanding the Sport

Squash Rackets Market Growth & Trends

The global squash rackets market size is expected to reach USD 346.5 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.3% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Significant increase in the number of squash sports tournaments across the globe is the key factor for the market growth. Moreover, increasing popularity of squash sports plays a key role in increasing the product demand.

Carbon fiber raw material segment is expected to lead the global market over the next few years. Products made of these materials have been gaining traction among amateur and professional players due to lower weight and higher strength and durability. North America dominated with a revenue share of 29.3% in 2023, driven by the high demand for sports equipment and the popularity of squash as a recreational activity.

Key companies in the squash rackets market include Head N.V., Dunlop Sport, Tecnifibre, Wilson Sporting Goods, Prince Global Sports, Babolat, Ektelon LLC., Amer Sports, ONE SPORTS s.r.l., and Harrow Sports. Major manufacturers focus on new product development to expand their market reach. For instance, in March 2019, Tecnifibre launched a new squash racket with improved design and physical properties under the brand name ‘Tecnifibre Dynergy APX 120’. This racket has arch technology with grommets and 14*17 string patterns for increased powers.

Squash Rackets Market Report Highlights

The carbon fiber segment accounted for 75.1% of the total revenue generated in 2023. This dominance can be attributed to the superior properties of carbon fiber, such as its high strength-to-weight ratio, durability, and stiffness.

The aluminium segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% over the forecast period. Aluminium rackets are generally more affordable and accessible, making them popular among beginners and recreational players.

The brick-and-mortar segment dominated the market in 2023, reflecting the traditional consumer preference for in-store shopping.

The online segment, on the other hand, is expected to grow the fastest from 2024 to 2030, driven by the increasing penetration of the internet and the convenience of online shopping.

North America squash rackets market dominated with a revenue share of 29.3% in 2023, driven by the high demand for sports equipment and the popularity of squash as a recreational activity.

Squash Rackets Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented global squash rackets market report based on raw material, distribution channel, and region:

Squash Rackets Raw Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Carbon Fiber

Aluminium

Others

Squash Rackets Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Brick & Mortar

Online

Squash Rackets Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea

Latin America Brazil

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa Egypt



