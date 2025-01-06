Small Cell 5G Network Market: Consumer Trends Driving Adoption of Mobile Services

The global small cell 5G network market size is anticipated to reach USD 125.54 billion by 2030 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 70.7% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The increasing deployment of 5G small cells across the globe is a major factor behind the market growth. Global mobile operators are increasingly dependent on the installation of small cells to enhance network coverage. In the coming years, operators are anticipated to heavily rely on 5G small cells to augment data network capacity in areas experiencing high levels of traffic congestion.

Furthermore, according to the Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson’s Mobile Data Traffic Outlook report, at the end of 2022, total worldwide mobile data traffic reached 93 EB per month. This global increase in mobile data traffic is owing to three major factors such as a rise in data-intensive content, advancements in device capabilities, and the growth in data consumption driven by ongoing developments in network performance. Thus, the continuous rise in mobile data traffic and surged demand for network capacity expansion is further expected to improve the market growth over the forecast period.

Various companies in the global market are deploying 5G small cells to gain a competitive advantage in the global market. For instance, in September 2023, BLiNQ Networks announced its partnership with EdgeQ to launch their advanced 5G small cell base station under the name, the PCW-400i. PCW-400i by the BLiNQ Networks is the first integrated Wi-Fi & 5G platform developed to enable Industry 4.0 applications economically. Such initiatives are expected to contribute to the market’s growth over the forecast period.

Increasing investment in 5G infrastructure across the globe is further driving the market growth. 5G infrastructure providers are vital in deploying network technology requisite for transport applications, including traffic management systems and autonomous vehicles. The 5G infrastructure, including small cells, helps deliver uninterrupted connectivity to driverless vehicles to avoid fatalities and aids local transport authorities to monitor the traffic flow efficiently. Thus, significant investments in deploying 5G devices and equipment across locations such as airports, stadiums, and metro stations given security concerns are further anticipated to boost the market growth over the forecast period.

Based on component, the hardware segment led the market with the revenue share of 76.8% in 2023. The rising deployment of picocells, femtocells, and microcells across the globe is boosting the segment’s growth

Based on network model, the non-standalone segment led the market with the revenue share of 82.0% in 2023. The ability of non-standalone small cell networks to easily integrate into existing macrocell sites, and to allow network operators to expand 5G coverage to both rural and urban areas with minimal infrastructure modifications is benefiting the segment’s growth

Based on network architecture, the virtualized segment held the market with the largest revenue share of 61.56% in 2023. The rising consumer preference for virtualized small cell networks as it provides benefits such as flexible and agile network deployment and management is attributed to the segment’s growth

Based on deployment mode, the indoor segment led the market with the largest revenue share of 76.0% in 2023. The rapidly growing demand for high-quality and seamless connectivity within indoor environments is boosting the growth of the segment

Based on frequency type, the sub-6 GHz segment held the market with the largest revenue share of 54.0% in 2023. Increasing use of sub-6 GHz spectrum by network operators to provide 5G services in both urban and rural areas is the major driving factor behind the segment’s growth

Based on end-use, the commercial segment led the market with the largest revenue share of 42.2% in 2023. The growing adoption of small cell 5G networks in commercial applications such as hospitals, hotels, malls, and stadiums owing to its ability to handle heavy data traffic and communicate with other devices is attributed to the segment growth

Asia Pacific dominated the market with the revenue share of 34.1% in 2023. The market growth in the region is attributed to several factors, such as the growing development of digital infrastructure, efforts taken by regional governments to implement 5G networks, and the proliferation of smartphones

In December 2023, Cellnex, and Urban Service Point entered into an agreement to install 5G small cells in newspaper stands, to improve connectivity, particularly in areas with high demand for data consumption and greater population density

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Nokia Corporation

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

ZTE Corporation

Fujitsu Limited

CommScope Inc.

Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Ltd.

Altiostar

Airspan Networks

Ceragon

Contela

Corning

Baicells Technologies

