U.S. Protein Labeling Market 2030: Enhancing Drug Discovery through Protein Analysis

U.S. Protein Labeling Market Size & Trends

The U.S. protein labeling market size was estimated at USD 932.2 million in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.09% from 2024 to 2030. The key growth factors include the development of high-throughput proteomics platforms, advancements in mass spectrometry, and the integration of proteomics with other omics technologies like genomics and metabolomics.

U.S. protein labeling market accounted for a 42.0% share of the global protein labeling market in 2023. The protein labeling market has experienced significant growth due to the increased adoption of bioengineering techniques. This growth is fueled by researchers embracing innovative methods to engineer proteins with enhanced functionalities, opening up opportunities in drug delivery, diagnostics, and biotechnology. Advancements in analytical technologies, particularly in mass spectrometry and chromatography, have allowed for deeper exploration of protein structures to understand better their roles in health, disease, and drug development.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the U.S. Protein Labeling Market

The pharmaceutical companies increased focus on research and development has led to a greater emphasis on proteomics for identifying drug targets and elucidating mechanisms of action. For instance, in September 2023, the NIH allocated approximately USD 50.3 million for multi-omics research on diseases and human health. This investment aims to establish research focused on generating and analyzing multi-omics data to advance the study of human health.

Moreover, introducing various techniques and customizable protocols has enhanced the flexibility of protein labeling, enabling the simultaneous detection of multiple proteins and accommodating diverse experimental designs. Novel labeling agents with improved specificity and stability broaden the technology’s scope for researchers. Collaborations within the industry and the adoption of open platforms are creating an ecosystem that fosters technological innovation at an accelerated pace. These factors collectively drive the market.

U.S. Protein Labeling Market Report Highlights

Reagent segment dominated the market with a share of 63% in 2023. Reagenst plays a significant role in protein labeling and facilitates a wide range of applications in research performed for cellular mechanisms and the development of therapeutics.

The in-vitro protein labeling method held the largest share of 71.0% in 2023. This segment is further fragmented into in-vitro enzymatic labeling, in-vitro dye-based labeling, in-vitro site-specific labeling, in-vitro nanoparticle, and more.

The immunological technique segment accounted for the largest share in 2023. This sector’s growth is driven by the increased investment in research and development by biotech and pharmaceutical companies, as well as the rise in cases of chronic diseases.

In January 2023, BASF and Cargill expanded their partnership to offer innovative enzyme-based solutions to U.S. animal protein producers. This collaboration aims to bring distinctive value to animal feed customers by combining BAF’s enzyme research and development strengths with Cargill’s application expertise.

In March 2024, ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. announced the acquisition of Carterra®’s LSA® instrument platform. This strategic move aims to enhance ImmunoPrecise Antibodies’ capacity for high-throughput surface plasmon resonance-based antibody characterizations, significantly boosting its capabilities in various label-free protein interaction analyses.

U.S. Protein Labeling Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the U.S. protein labeling market report based on product, method, and application:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Reagents

Kits

Services

Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

In-vitro Labeling Methods

In-vivo Labeling Methods

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Cell-based Assays

Fluorescence Microscopy

Immunological Techniques

Protein Microarray

Mass Spectrometry

Order a free sample PDF of the U.S. Protein Labeling Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.