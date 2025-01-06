U.S. Olive Oil Market: The Importance of Quality Certifications and Authenticity

The U.S. olive oil market size is expected to reach USD 4.78 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2025 to 2030. Health and wellness, particularly the focus on immunity and healthy aging, are the major factors driving the market for olive oil in the U.S. Olive oil, especially extra virgin olive oil (EVOO), is rich in antioxidants and monounsaturated fats that support heart health and the immune system, making it appealing to health-conscious consumers. Furthermore, the increasing popularity of Mediterranean cuisines among U.S. consumers, which heavily use olive oil in dishes, further drives consumption as these diets are recognized for their health benefits by the consumers, thus driving the demand and growth of the market during the forecast period.

The fast-casual dining sector has been one of the fastest-growing segments of the U.S. food service industry, and its emphasis on healthier, fresher, and customizable meals has driven a rise in the use of premium ingredients like olive oil. Fast-casual chains, such as Sweetgreen, Cava, and Mediterranean-focused eateries like Zoe’s Kitchen, have embraced olive oil as a key ingredient in their dishes, from salads to bowls and grilled items.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the U.S. Olive Oil Market

These restaurants cater to a growing demographic of health-conscious consumers who seek convenient yet nutritious meals. As a result, olive oil is increasingly used not only as a cooking oil but also as a finishing oil to enhance the flavor and nutritional value of dishes. Many fast-casual chains prominently feature olive oil in their marketing materials, positioning it as a premium and health-promoting ingredient that differentiates their offerings from traditional fast-food options.

Specialty stores, which often focus on gourmet foods and high-end culinary products, are seeing a surge in demand for premium and artisanal olive oils. Consumers who shop at these stores tend to be food enthusiasts who are willing to pay a premium for high-quality ingredients. Olive oil, particularly extra virgin olive oil (EVOO), has become a sought-after product due to its health benefits, versatile uses, and flavor-enhancing properties in cooking.

One of the key factors driving the growth of olive oil sales in specialty stores is the increasing consumer interest in artisanal and locally-sourced products. Specialty stores often carry unique varieties of olive oil that are not typically found in larger supermarket chains. These oils are often sourced from specific regions known for their olive oil production, such as Italy, Spain, Greece, and California, and are marketed as premium products with distinct flavor profiles.

U.S. Olive Oil Market Report Highlights

Based on type, refined olive oil accounted for a market share of 30.6% of the U.S. revenues in 2024. Demand for refined olive oil in the U.S. is driven by several factors, including health trends, culinary preferences, and the rising popularity of Mediterranean diets.

Based on packaging, the canned olive oil market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2025 to 2030. The demand for olive oil in cans in the U.S. is fueled by factors such as longer shelf life, bulk purchasing preferences, and sustainability concerns.

Based on application, olive oil in pharmaceutical industry is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2025 to 2030. In the U.S. pharmaceutical industry, the demand for olive oil is driven by its natural therapeutic properties, versatility, and increasing use in the formulation of various health types.

Based on distribution channel, the sales of olive oil through retail channels are anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2025 to 2030. The rise of culinary trends that emphasize high-quality ingredients has had a significant impact on the demand for olive oil in the retail sector.

Key U.S. Olive Oil Company Insights

The market is fragmented in nature, attributed to the presence of numerous players in this market. U.S. manufacturers are focusing on producing organic and extra virgin olive oil (EVOO) to cater to health-conscious consumers. Furthermore, to attract consumers looking for variety, manufacturers are developing olive oils infused with herbs, garlic, chili, and other flavors. In addition, manufacturers are increasingly leveraging e-commerce platforms to reach consumers directly. Many olive oil brands are selling through online marketplaces, and company websites, providing consumers with easy access to olive oil.

List of Key Players in the U.S. Olive Oil Market

Pompeian, Inc

BERTOLLI

FILIPPO BERIO

Colavita USA, LLC

STAR Fine Foods

Goya Foods, Inc.

California Olive Ranch Inc.

OLIVARI

Olivina, LLC

Botticelli Foods LLC

Spectrum Naturals

Oliviers & Co. USA, Inc

Corto Olive Co

La Tourangelle, Inc.

Order a free sample PDF of the U.S. Olive Oil Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.