Ultraviolet Curable Resins Market: The Importance of Research and Development Initiatives

The global ultraviolet curable resin market size is expected to reach USD 8.23 billion by 2030, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.5% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Rise in the industrial sector especially in Asia Pacific is one of the major driving factors for the growth of ultraviolet (UV) curable resins market.

Increasing concern regarding growing VOC emissions has resulted in the development of new low emission products. UV curable resins emit minimal to zero VOCs and are not volatile in nature. These resins produce less shrinkage, the line of sight curing and provide many advantages over traditional methods. Development of renewable raw materials for manufacturing these curable resins is anticipated to drive the market.

UV curable resins are widely used in wood coatings, graphics art, automotive and industrial application. With the increase in industrialization across the globe, there is a surge in the demand for eco-friendly products. Manufacturing companies across the world are focusing and investing in R&D activities for the innovation of new technologies to produce environmental – friendly products.

Ultraviolet curable resins in industrial segment accounted for the largest market revenue share in 2023. Growth in the construction and electronics & electrical industry particularly in emerging markets of Asia Pacific & Latin American is expected to drive the UV curable resins demand in the industrial segment.

The global ultraviolet curable resin market size was valued at USD 4.14 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.5% from 2024 to 2030

In 2023, monomers held the largest market and were worth over USD 2.01 billion. Monomers are the major components in manufacturing UV curable resins which are further used in coatings, adhesives, and inks.

Photoinitiators are expected to witness the fastest growth rate over the next eight years. The companies are trying to develop new photoinitiators for manufacturing curable resins and expand the breadth of objects to be cured.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market over the next eight years. The region has been witnessing a remarkable growth in the construction and electrical & electronics industry, especially in India, Indonesia, Thailand, South Korea and other countries in the region. The growth in these industries is the major factor in the rising demand for these curable resins in the region.

Some of the key companies in theUV curable resins market include BASF SE, Astorg (IGM Resins), Covestro AG, DSM,Resonac Holdings Corporation, and others.

BASF SE specializes in chemicals. The company is grouped into six segments chemicals, materials, industrial solutions, surface technologies, nutrition & care, and agricultural solutions. It offers coating products in automotive OEM, marine, off road & commercial vehicle, vehicle refinish, and other coatings & finishes.

BASF SE

Covestro AG

Arkema Group

DSM

Resonac Holdings Corporation.

Astorg (IGM Resins)

Jiangsu Litian Technology Co., Ltd.

Mitsubishi Chemical Europe GmbH (Nippon-Gohsei)

SOLTECH LTD

Geminor

TOAGOSEI CO., LTD.

