U.S. Vitrification Market 2030: Enhancing Patient Outcomes with New Technologies

U.S. Vitrification Market Size & Trends

The U.S. vitrification market size was estimated at USD 1.74 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow CAGR of 16.08% from 2024 to 2030, driven by factors such as changing sociodemographic aspects, increased infertility cases, and advanced fertility preservation techniques like IVF. Oocyte vitrification’s success, societal acceptance, and rising demand for cryopreservation services contribute to market expansion. Moreover, cancer patients and those at higher risk of cancer are encouraged to seek fertility preservation treatments, further fueling market growth.

The U.S. vitrification market accounted for over 20% of the global vitrification market in 2023. This can be attributed to several factors, including changing sociodemographic aspects and advancements in fertility preservation techniques. Approximately 10% women in the U.S., aged between 15 and 44 years, face challenges in conceiving as reported by the CDC. This increasing number of infertile individuals fuels the demand for fertility preservation services. With the help of advanced technologies, such as IVF, the chances of conceiving a child can be increased. In line with these trends, the CDC’s January 2023 report highlights that the average age of U.S. women having their first child has increased over time, further emphasizing the need for fertility preservation techniques.

Modern egg preservation methods, such as oocyte vitrification, have demonstrated significant success rates, increasing social acceptance and driving market growth. Fertility preservation techniques have gained more acceptance in numerous countries, including legal endorsements of same-sex marriage and an increase in single parenthood. This has led to a higher demand for cryopreservation of eggs and sperm, resulting in increased demand for vitrification services. The American Cancer Society recommends egg freezing or embryo freezing for women with cancer to preserve fertility, further increasing the demand for fertility preservation services.

The growing acceptance of fertility preservation in society is also evident in the suggestion provided to individuals with a higher probability of acquiring cancer. These individuals are encouraged to seek egg preservation treatment for future use, as cancer treatments may affect fertility. With over 11,000 cervical cancer cases reported annually in the U.S., the need for fertility preservation techniques is on the rise. These factors collectively contribute to market expansion.

U.S. Vitrification Market Report Highlights

Oocytes led the segment in 2023 with over 40% of the total revenue share, driven by their effectiveness, as demonstrated by higher oocyte survival rates, pregnancy success, and live births.

In 2023, IVF Clinics led the market by occupying nearly 60% of the total revenue generated. This advanced technique has significantly improved IVF success rates and the number of freezing cycles for oocytes and embryos.

In October 2023, Cellipont Bioservices and Evia Bio collaborated to launch the Cryo Excellence Center (CryoX) in Houston, Texas.

In June 2023, Fairtility launched CHLOE OQ. This launch encouraged patients and embryologists with oocyte quality insights for egg donation, egg freezing, and IVF applications.

U.S. Vitrification Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the U.S. vitrification market report based on specimen and end-use:

Specimen Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Oocytes

Embryo

Sperm

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

IVF Clinics

Biobanks

