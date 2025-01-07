Psoriasis Drugs Market Challenges and Opportunities for Pharmaceutical Companies Emerging

The global psoriasis drugs market size is anticipated to reach USD 39.11 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.8% from 2024 to 2030. Rising disease awareness, an increasing number of reimbursement strategies for biologics, and advanced diagnostic and technological tools are likely to increase the adoption of psoriasis therapeutics.

Additionally, the expanding base of patients suffering from psoriasis is anticipated to fuel growth prospects. The exact causative factors for psoriasis are undetermined; however, certain genetic and environmental factors may trigger the disease onset. Most available treatments aim to decelerate disease progression by stopping the hyperproliferation of keratinocyte.

Psoriasis can be classified into five types: plaque, guttate, inverse, pustular, and erythrodermic. The types vary in terms of the site of disease and characterization of lesions. Erythrodermic psoriasis is the rarest and plaque psoriasis is the most prevalent type affecting patients all over the world.

The incidence rate of psoriasis has witnessed a gradual rise over the years across various geographical locations. This increase can be attributed to genetic and environmental triggers as well as lifestyle changes. The rise in prevalence rates could also be associated with declining response or developing resistance to therapies for disease control.

Psoriasis Drugs Market Report Highlights

Tumor necrosis factor inhibitors dominated the market and accounted for a share of 41.0% in 2023 as they effectively target the inflammatory pathways crucial to the disease, resulting in major enhancements.

The biologics segment dominated the market in 2023 with a share of 46.3% as they are highly selective to certain immune pathways in connection to psoriasis and massive improvements in disease management compared to traditional medicines.

The topical segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.4% over the forecast period as many people opt for non-surgical procedures and formulations are designed to enhance the efficacy of topical remedies.

The hospital pharmacies segment accounted for a leading share of 41.5% in 2023 owing to hospitals offering expensive, specialized treatments such as biologics and advanced systemic therapies.

Regional Insights

North America psoriasis drugs market dominated the global market with a share of 38.4% in 2023 due to its advanced healthcare system that enables patients to receive early diagnosis and complete treatment. The region’s dominance can be attributed to the significant presence of leading pharmaceutical companies and ongoing advancements in psoriasis treatments, such as biologics and novel drug options.

Key Psoriasis Drugs Company Insights

Some key companies in the global psoriasis drugs market include AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Novartis AG, and others. The players in the market are focusing on increasing their customer base to gain a competitive edge in the industry. Therefore, key players are taking several strategic initiatives, such as mergers and acquisitions and partnerships with other major companies.

AbbVie Inc. is a global biopharmaceutical company recognized for its research-focused strategy and impressive collection of groundbreaking treatments. AbbVie stands out in the worldwide market for psoriasis medications with their popular drug, Humira (adalimumab), and their innovative IL-23 inhibitor, Skyrizi (risankizumab), providing advanced solutions for moderate to severe psoriasis management.

Novartis AG is a worldwide healthcare corporation recognized for its various groundbreaking pharmaceuticals and cutting-edge treatments. Novartis is well-known in the global market for psoriasis drugs for its innovative treatments such as Cosentyx (secukinumab), an IL-17A inhibitor, which is highly viable for treating moderate to severe psoriasis through its focused strategy.

List Of Key Players in the Psoriasis Drugs Market

AbbVie Inc.

Amgen Inc.

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Novartis AG

Eli Lilly and Company

AstraZeneca

Celgene Corporation

UCB S.A.

Merck

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

