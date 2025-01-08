TenXer Labs to Attend electronica Germany 2024

Join Us in Munich to Discover Technologies Driving Faster Market Adoption and Higher Revenue For ICs and Components

Munich, Germany, 2025-01-08 — /EPR Network/ — TenXer Labs is pleased to announce its attendance at electronica Germany 2024, the world’s premier trade fair for electronics, held alongside SEMICON Europa. From 12 to 15 November 2024, the event will gather innovators and leaders from across the semiconductor industry to discuss the latest advancements and trends.

TenXer Labs will be available for exclusive one-on-one meetings to discuss its revolutionary platform, LiveBench. This solution transforms the way Integrated Circuits (ICs) are explored and evaluated, offering a powerful alternative to traditional evaluation kits. LiveBench enables instant access to real lab setups through a web browser, providing engineers and decision-makers with a streamlined, efficient way to test and validate ICs.

Attendees at electronica Germany 2024 can explore the following LiveBench features:

Real-Time Instant Access : Eliminate procurement delays and setup overhead. Dive into IC evaluations immediately, reducing weeks of waiting.

: Eliminate procurement delays and setup overhead. Dive into immediately, reducing weeks of waiting. Streamlined Evaluation Process : Start standard evaluation tests within minutes.

: Start standard evaluation tests within minutes. AI-Powered Assistance : Leverage AI-driven Knowledge Assistants to navigate complex datasheets seamlessly.

: Leverage AI-driven Knowledge Assistants to navigate complex datasheets seamlessly. Single Sign-On & Reservation System : Easily reserve evaluation slots on LiveBench with Single Sign-On.

: Easily reserve evaluation slots on LiveBench with Single Sign-On. Multilingual Support: Choose from multiple global languages for a customized user experience.

“Our commitment to innovation is at the core of everything we do,” said Sridhar Joshi, Co-Founder & CEO of TenXer Labs. “We continuously push the boundaries by leveraging the latest technologies, artificial intelligence, and automation to bring about a fundamental shift in semiconductor evaluation. LiveBench exemplifies our mission to transform how ICs are explored, compared and validated.”

Register :- https://tenxerlabs.com/news-events/events/electronica-germany-2024/

Event Details:

Date: From 12 to 15 November 2024

If you’re attending electronica Germany 2024, don’t miss the opportunity to schedule a one-on-one meeting with our team to learn how LiveBench can enhance your IC evaluation process. Reach out to us in advance to secure your meeting and discuss how our innovations can accelerate your next design.

About TenXer Labs:

TenXer Labs is a leading provider of semiconductor evaluation solutions, dedicated to accelerating the transformation of high-end technology-driven product ideas into reality by digitalizing the evaluation lifecycle. TenXer Labs serves customers in Sales, FAE, Supply Chain, Distributors, and industries such as Power, Automotive, Industrial Automation, IoT, and semiconductors.