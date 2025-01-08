HOIMA, Uganda, 2025-01-08 — /EPR Network/ — Count Miklós Cseszneky has been honored with the prestigious Grand Cross of the Most Honorable Order of Omukama Chwa II Kabalega by King Solomon Iguru I of the Bunyoro-Kitara Kingdom. This esteemed accolade recognizes individuals who show exceptional commitment to charity, humanity, and the welfare of their communities, aligning with the order’s unofficial motto: “For the King, For the People, For Justice.”

Named after Omukama Chwa II Kabalega, a revered national hero in Uganda known for his dedication to justice and community service, this award acknowledges Count Cseszneky’s philanthropic contributions and unwavering support for the Bunyoro-Kitara Kingdom and its rich cultural heritage.

As the head of the historic House of Cseszneky—one of Hungary’s oldest noble families—Count Cseszneky carries a lineage that traces back to Duke Ketel, an influential figure in Hungary’s medieval era. The Cseszneky family has a deep-rooted tradition of public service, notably contributing to humanitarian efforts during the 20th century, including actions to rescue Jews during the Nazi occupation in Hungary.

In addition to his noble background, Count Cseszneky is a prominent political scientist, psychotherapist, lecturer, and author. He has provided counsel to many influential politicians and royals globally, utilizing his extensive knowledge and experience. A fervent supporter of free speech and the revival of Stoic philosophy, he has initiated scholarship programs to assist underprivileged students interested in Stoicism. Furthermore, he established the Order of Marcus Aurelius, a philanthropic organization inspired by Stoic principles, aimed at promoting ethics and compassion within society.

This recognition of Count Cseszneky highlights the significance of international cooperation and shared values of charity and justice across cultures. It serves as a powerful reminder of the potential for global partnerships founded on compassion, mutual respect, and a commitment to human dignity.

As the Bunyoro-Kitara Kingdom continues to play a crucial role in Uganda’s cultural and social fabric, this honor underscores ongoing efforts to nurture goodwill and collaboration among nations, celebrating individuals dedicated to the betterment of humanity.