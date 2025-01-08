AjnaLens Wins ‘Best Connected Consumer Device & Application’ Award for Third Consecutive Year at India Mobile Congress, Leading Extended reality (XR) Transformation for Indian Enterprises

Mumbai, India, 2025-01-08 — /EPR Network/ — AjnaLens, India’s leading ‘Make-In-India’ XR product company, celebrated a landmark achievement with its third consecutive win at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) Awards 2024, securing the ‘Best Connected Consumer Device & Application’ award for its flagship products, AjnaXR & AjnaVidya. This win underscores AjnaLens’ dedication to delivering secure, scalable, and cost-effective XR solutions that drive digital transformation across Indian enterprises.

Through strategic partnerships with defence institutions such as the Indian Army, the Indian Navy, the DRDO, and Fortune 500 companies such as Mercedes-Benz, GMR, Vedanta, Hyosung, Tata Technologies, and L&T, AjnaLens empowers enterprises with its cost-effective and cutting-edge XR products—AjnaXR Pro and AjnaVidya.

AjnaXR Pro, AjnaLens’s one-of-a-kind mixed reality headset, combines dynamic features with a user-friendly design to deliver an optimal enterprise-grade experience. Paired with AjnaVidya, a 360-degree productivity suite offering ready-to-use and analytics-driven XR content for training, the duo provides a comprehensive L&D ecosystem that enhances trainings, remote assistance, R&D, maintenance, digital twin, boosts productivity across all departments, and keeps enterprises ahead of the curve. With robust data security and on-demand OEM support, AjnaXR Pro and AjnaVidya represent the pinnacle of AjnaLens’s commitment to supporting India’s Digital Bharat vision, setting new standards for enterprise-driven XR digital transformation.

From the ‘Most Innovative Enterprise 5G Use Case award in 2022 to the ‘Best Enterprise Digital Transformation of the Year’ in 2023, AjnaLens has continually proven its commitment to pioneering XR products that support enterprise needs. Currently, AjnaLens is transforming operational excellence in enterprises by upskilling over 81,000 blue collar workforce every year.

“We are honoured to receive this award, which validates our commitment to excellence in XR for Indian enterprises,” said Abhijit Patil, Co-Founder and COO of AjnaLens. “This recognition drives us to keep innovating and supporting Indian organisations in realising their full potential with secure, enterprise-grade XR products that enhance efficiency and drive growth with the best ROI.”