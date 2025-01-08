Remington College – Fort Worth Campus adds to hands-on offerings with new program

FORT WORTH, Texas, 2025-01-08 — /EPR Network/ — Remington College Fort Worth Campus is now offering an Electrician Diploma Program.

The Electrician Program provides essential skills and training for students seeking entry-level electrician positions in residential and industrial settings. 1 Students study topics including electrical theory, circuitry, wiring, safety protocols, troubleshooting electrical systems and the use of tools and equipment.

Students study in an industry-standard lab setting through practical lab work, which may involve installing, maintaining, and repairing electrical systems.

The diploma program can be completed in as few as 9 months. 2 Upon completion, students receive a Diploma in Electrician.

For more information about Remington College Fort Worth Campus, visit https://www.remingtoncollege.edu/locations/fort-worth/.

About Remington College

Non-profit Remington College, headquartered in Dallas, TX, operates 11 college campuses throughout the United States offering career-focused diploma, bachelor’s and associate degree programs in a variety of career fields. For more information, please visit remingtoncollege.edu.

1 Employment not guaranteed for students or graduates.

2 Program completion time may vary based on individual performance/circumstances.

Media Contact

Will Wellons

Wellons Communications

407-339-0879

will@wellonscommunications.com