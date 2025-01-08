Donna M. Marcus Organizes Event for Montgomery County Bar Association’s Women in the Law Committee

King of Prussia, PA, United States, 2025-01-08 — /EPR Network/ — Vetrano | Vetrano & Feinman family law attorney Donna M. Marcus organized an event for the Montgomery County Bar Association’s Women in the Law Committee. This annual networking event was held on October 16, 2024, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the Flourtown Country Club.

The purpose of the event was to bring together professional women in the Montgomery County area. Participants were encouraged to network, develop relationships and get to know each other. The Women in the Law Committee is tasked with addressing professional and personal issues that affect women who practice law. All women of the Montgomery County Bar Association were invited to the event and encouraged to bring other females who were not attorneys to encourage community. Vetrano | Vetrano & Feinman partner Sarinia M. Feinman also attended the event.

Donna M. Marcus is an experienced moderator and Co-Chair of the Women in the Law Committee. She moderated and Co-Chaired the 2023 Toby Lynn Dickman Seminar and served as the Co-Chair of the 2019 Toby Lynn Dickman Seminar Committee. Ms. Marcus provides comprehensive legal counsel to family law clients in matters such as divorce, child custody, and child support. Prior to working with Vetrano | Vetrano & Feinman, in the capacity of Assistant District Attorney in Philadelphia, Ms. Marcus represented plaintiffs and the Department of Public Assistance in actions including interstate, paternity, appeals, and contempt hearings. Ms. Marcus also serves as Co-Chair of the Montgomery Bar Association’s (MBA) Membership/Development Committee and is a member of the MBA’s Family Law Section and Bench Bar Committee.

Sarinia M. Feinman, Esq. is a partner with Vetrano | Vetrano & Feinman and has chosen to limit her practice to family law matters, including children’s rights issues, custody relocation matters, child support, spousal support, enforcement/modification of property settlement agreements, prenuptial agreements, and equitable distribution. Ms. Feinman is a Past President of the Montgomery Bar Association, having served as President in 2022. She is also a Past Chair of both the Family Law Section in 2014 and Young Lawyers’ Section in 2009. Ms. Feinman is also the Vice President of the Montgomery Bar Foundation.

About Family Law Firm Vetrano | Vetrano & Feinman LLC

Vetrano | Vetrano & Feinman LLC is a family law firm in Main Line Pennsylvania that provides dedicated and experienced legal services to the community. All of the firm’s family law attorneys are advocates of collaborative divorce. Holding the family-centric philosophy that a family lasts forever, even after divorce, they attempt to enable clients’ families to remain intact for the overall good of the family.

For more information about Donna Marcus or Vetrano | Vetrano & Feinman, please visit the firm’s website, https://www.vetranolaw.com/ or call (610) 265-4441.