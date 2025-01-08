TARA CTA Launches New Partner Program to help MSPs Better Manage SMB Cybersecurity

Troy, Michigan, 2025-01-08 — /EPR Network/ — TARA CTA, a leader in attack surface management, has announced the launch of a new partner program designed to empower managed service providers (MSPs and MSSPs) to enhance cybersecurity for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). The program equips partners with the tools to deliver enterprise-level cybersecurity at SMB-friendly pricing.

SMBs face security challenges similar to those of large enterprises but often lack the budget for high-cost cybersecurity measures. TARA CTA addresses this need by offering unique predictive security monitoring with AI generated red/green light indicators that allow MSPs to detect and respond to security threats quickly. TARA CTA focuses on monitoring and alerting, leaving problem resolution to the expertise of MSPs.

Alternatives are typically sold as suites and can easily cost $30,000 per year. It’s like asking an SMB to buy an enterprise accounting program when all they need is QuickBooks.

“We’re seeing many MSPs who combine multiple tools from complicated suites to provide the information we offer in one simple dashboard. said CEO of TARA CTA, Rob Cote. “Our platform is designed to meet the specific needs of SMBs, providing critical predictive AI security monitoring and alerting at an affordable price point, which allows our partners to expand their revenue streams.”

“We’re a large organization and have been using an industry-leading security application. TARA CTA delivers 90% of the capability at 10% of the price. And it is much easier to use,” says CISO, MI – a large SE Government entity.

The reseller program includes competitive margins, deal registration, a partner locator, NFR access, MDF & SPIFFS, free training, and pre-qualified leads.

For more information about the TARA CTA partner program or to apply, visit partners.taracta.com. You can also contact Kristie Hermosillo, partner program channel manager, at (909) 554-3531 or via email at partners@taracta.com.

About TARA CTA

TARA CTA, developed by Security Vitals, with over 21 Years of Security Expertise. The company was the winner of the Michigan Corp! 2021 Most Valuable Entrepreneur, and 2022 Best MichBusiness Technology Gurus. Team members include former SVP at Motorola, VP at GE Security, and others that worked with Symantec, Citrix, IBM, Apple, Cap Gemini, Microsoft, EDS, Intel and HP.

Contact Information

Kristie Hermosillo

(909)554-3531

partners@taracta.com