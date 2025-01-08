Discover the Craft Behind the Brands at the Jewellery & Watch Show Abu Dhabi 2024

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates, 2025-01-08 — /EPR Network/ — The 31st edition of the Jewellery & Watch Show Abu Dhabi is back from the 13th to the 17th of November, featuring some of the world’s most distinguished brands and artisans at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi.

This Jewellery & Watch Show Abu Dhabi is a true celebration of luxury and craftsmanship, where visitors can dive into a world of stunning jewellery and watches from top global brands, each piece crafted with unmatched artistry. With more exhibitors than ever, this year’s show is bursting with expertise and excitement, offering a perfect blend of luxury, innovation, and heritage across countless collections. Attendees are in for an unforgettable experience, discovering the latest trends and timeless classics in the jewellery and watch world.

Making their debut at the Jewellery & Watch Show, ORG Luxury brings the best prices in the GCC, opening the doors to high-end jewellery and exquisite timepieces. Featuring exclusive collections from top luxury brands like Hoffman and Valluchi, ORG Luxury is all about elegance and sophistication, perfect for those who appreciate the finer things in life. This year, the brand will showcase its one-of-a-kind and limited-edition diamond jewellery, and attendees will have the chance to meet the brilliant minds behind the brand and get an insider’s look at their collections.

Attendees can visit Org Luxury at Stand 2009 from November 13 to 17, 2024, from 3:00 PM to 10:00 PM. To learn more about Org Luxury, visit https://orgluxury.com/.

Returning to the Jewellery & Watch Show for the second time, Sunita Shekhawat, a visionary jewellery designer, brings her transformative take on the traditional art of Meenakari to life in stunning, modern masterpieces. Sunita Shekhawat celebrates heritage with handcrafted pieces rich in colour, intricate enamel work, and precious gemstones, creating jewellery that is as timeless as it is vibrant.

Each piece tells a story, weaving traditional motifs and narratives honouring a rich cultural legacy, crafted with meticulous care and countless hours of artistry. Signature collections, including the limited-edition Bougainvillea and Emerald lines, showcase intricate artistry with standout pieces like the Bougainvillea Bracelet, adorned with glistening rubies, pink sapphires, and diamonds. Sunita Shekhawat is thrilled to connect with attendees again and share exclusive previews of her stunning new collections. Attendees will also have the chance to engage with the brand’s experts, diving into the intricate techniques behind each breathtaking piece.

Attendees can visit Sunita Shekhawat at Stand 3115 from November 13 to 17, 2024, from 3:00 PM to 10:00 PM. To learn more about Sunita Shekhawat, visit https://www.sunitashekhawat.com.

For the first time at the Jewellery & Watch Show, LaBella Gioielli brings its signature Venetian romance to luxurious 18k gold jewellery inspired by Italian art and Byzantine elegance. Crafted by designer Suhaib Al Sheikh, each piece dazzles with high-quality diamonds and gemstones, embodying timeless beauty and modern luxury.

LaBella Gioielli will welcome attendees to explore over nine exquisite collections, including the debut of the Jiwan Collection, a captivating fusion of Gulf-inspired 18k rose gold, desert sand hues, diamonds, and natural pearls blended with Italian design. Visitors will be enchanted by the elegance of the Jiwan Collection, Angelina Collection, and the exclusive Nail Ring Collection, each leaving a lasting impression. LaBella Gioielli invites you on a journey of passion, craftsmanship, and elegance with its stunning range at this year’s show.

Attendees can visit LaBella Gioielli at Stand 1225 from November 13 to 17, 2024, from 3:00 PM to 10:00 PM. To learn more about LaBella Gioielli, visit https://labellagioielli.com.

Collector Group creates contemporary design with timeless artisanal touches. Its collections are all about clean lines and versatile style, crafted with precision to elevate any modern space, and they are being welcomed at the show for the first time. Attendees will get the chance to discover the luxurious jewellery safe designed for collectors, debuting a piece that harmonises beauty and practicality.

This safe, inspired by timeless elegance and modern simplicity, offers a refined approach to safeguarding treasured items. Attendees can look forward to learning about the creativity and craftsmanship behind the safe’s design, and those who place an order will be gifted with an elegant giveaway.

Attendees can visit Collector Group at Stand 2535 from November 13 to 17, 2024, from 3:00 PM to 10:00 PM. To learn more about Collector Group, visit https://collectorgroup.pt.

Grand Bentley’s Swiss-made watches are where classic elegance meets bold, modern style. Founded in 1948, Bentley crafts each timepiece with precision and flair, transforming every moment into an experience of luxury. For the first time at the Jewellery and Watch Show, Grand Bentley is debuting a stunning range of Swiss-made timepieces, including the Lumina and Cynosure Crystal Transparent Series.

Grand Bentley’s standout designs feature transparent crystal cases, in-house mechanical movements, automatic winding, and double-sided hollow dials. With Super Luminous Swiss luminescence and durable FKM straps, highlights include the intricate Opulence BL-50 honeycomb design, the sleek Ouroboros BL-40 chronograph, and classic couple watches BL10-14. Grand Bentley looks forward to showcasing its collection to visitors and welcomes watch experts worldwide to join them for interaction and discovery.

Attendees can visit Grand Bently at Stand 2539 from November 13 to 17, 2024, from 3:00 PM to 10:00 PM. To learn more about Grand Bently, visit https://www.bentleyluxury.com.

Returning to Jewellery & Watch Show Abu Dhabi, FerriFirenze, the Italian jewellery brand known for its luxurious and timeless designs, brings an unforgettable experience to the show. Attendees will be dazzled by four exclusive collections that capture the spirit of Italy’s natural beauty and rich heritage. The Riflessi Collection, inspired by the luminous gardens of Villa Corsi Salviati, shines with golden, diamond-studded elegance; the Felce Collection celebrates the graceful curves of ferns, exuding pure femininity; the Vento Collection embodies the airy dance of the wind, while the Artificio Collection sparkles like Italian summer fireworks. Meanwhile, the delightful Mini-Me Collection is not to be missed; it is a modern reimagination of iconic designs crafted with refined taste.

This family-run brand, led by Giulia, the founder’s daughter, brings Italian artistry to life in every handcrafted piece, each created in Florence with 18-carat gold and premium diamonds. This year’s show promises a complete Italian experience with FerriFirenze—guests can enjoy authentic Italian coffee, handmade cookies, and a special gift with every purchase, making each moment personal and unique. With its warm hospitality and exclusive jewellery collections, FerriFirenze’s showcase will surely be a must-see event highlight.

Attendees can visit FerriFirenze at Stand 2210 from November 13 to 17, 2024, from 3:00 PM to 10:00 PM. To learn more about FerriFirenze, visit https://ferrifirenze.com.

Exhibiting for the first time at the Jewellery & Watch Show, CARA Jewellers, a distinguished Dubai-based luxury brand celebrated for its exceptional craftsmanship and contemporary designs, is set to dazzle attendees with an exclusive lineup of award-winning jewellery, including the Best Bridal Necklace Set which took the spotlight at the WADA Awards. With a 20-year legacy in Dubai, CARA combines modern sophistication with timeless elegance, offering collections that range from multi-layered diamond necklaces and custom bridal sets to gemstone drop earrings and bold statement cuffs. Known for meticulous craftsmanship, skilled artisans in state-of-the-art workshops create each piece with the highest quality diamonds and gemstones.

Visitors can explore CARA’s stunning array of jewellery and benefit from exclusive show prices, reflecting CARA’s unique role as both manufacturer and retailer. With bespoke customisation services, complimentary repairs, and personalised consultations, CARA ensures that every client experiences luxury and artistry.

Attendees can visit CARA Jewellers at Stand 1300 from November 13 to 17, 2024, from 3:00 PM to 10:00 PM. To learn more about CARA Jewellers, visit https://carajewellers.com. Attendees can also follow their Instagram @carajewellers to discover more.

Each exhibitor brings a one-of-a-kind story and showcases designs that fuse heritage, innovation, and artistry. UAE residents and visitors are invited to this unmissable chance to explore extraordinary pieces and dive into the world of luxury like never before.

May Ismail, Event Manager of RX-ME expressed her excitement: “We’re thrilled to showcase some exciting new exhibitors this year, along with returning favourites at the Jewellery & Watch Show Abu Dhabi” May Ismail also said, “These remarkable brands bring fresh energy and creativity to the show. We’re proud to offer our visitors a diverse and vibrant selection of luxury jewellery and watches, featuring everything from cutting-edge designs to timeless masterpieces. It’s an honour to have these talented exhibitors with us, and we can’t wait for everyone to experience what they have to offer!”

For the past three decades, the Jewellery & Watch Show Abu Dhabi (JWS), held under the patronage of His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence of the United Arab Emirates, has celebrated the brilliance of the jewellery and watch industry. This prestigious event has positioned Abu Dhabi as a regional hub, drawing thousands of visitors and renowned brands worldwide.

The Jewellery & Watch Show Abu Dhabi is taking place from November 13 to 17, 2024, at Halls 1 to 3 in ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi. Free to attend, interested attendees can register at https://bit.ly/3Z5lHU5.