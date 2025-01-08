Kolkata, India, 2025-01-08 — /EPR Network/ — CFlo recently celebrated its 18th anniversary in style at the New Town Community Center-I in Kolkata on November 5th. The “Annual Dhamaka” event brought together CFlo members, their families, and friends for a joyful day of fun, food, and festivities. The day began with a warm welcome from the leadership team, who expressed gratitude for the support and dedication of everyone over the years.

Local food stalls filled the air with tempting aromas, adding a flavourful touch to the day. It was packed with fun activities for everyone, from musical chairs for women to a creative drawing competition for kids, but the highlight was the eagerly awaited lucky draw, where lucky winners walked away with exciting prizes, adding to the thrill of the event.

As the evening progressed, the crowd basked in the vibrant atmosphere, cherishing the spirit of unity, community, and excellence that has defined CFlo’s journey. With smiles all around, the event proved to be an unforgettable celebration, wrapping up yet another successful year for CFlo.

For more information please visit us : https://cfloworld.com/news-events/news/2024/nov/cflo-annual-dhamaka-2024-celebrating-18-years-of-excellence-and-togetherness/ .

