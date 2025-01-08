EV Charging Infrastructure Market 2030: The Role of Fleet Charging in Urban Ecosystems

EV Charging Infrastructure Market Growth & Trends

The global EV charging infrastructure market size is anticipated to reach USD 125.39 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 25.4% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The growth of the electric vehicle charging infrastructure (EVCI) market is attributed to a growing consumer base adopting electric vehicles. This shift is fueled by eco-friendly choices, rising fuel expenses, government incentives, and reduced ownership costs throughout the vehicle’s lifespan.

An increasing interest in electric vehicles is amplifying the need for sufficient charging infrastructure, driving market growth. Several electric vehicle manufacturers, including Kia Motors, Volvo, Ford, and Mercedes-Benz, are partnering with charging infrastructure providers to ensure convenient access to charging stations. As an example, in November 2020, ChargePoint, Inc. announced its collaboration with Volvo Car USA LLC to deliver a smooth charging experience for Volvo drivers. ChargePoint, Inc. supports Volvo owners with Home Flex home chargers, allowing them to conveniently charge their cars at home.

Moreover, Ecotap BV, Delta Electronics, and Enel X, among others, are focusing on the development of solar-powered electric vehicle charging stations. For instance, within the Honda SmartCharge program, Enel X is engaged in developing a charging station powered by solar energy in Hawaii, the U.S., through collaboration with the Hawaiian Electric Company, Inc.

Several companies are working to enhance electric vehicle supply equipment (EVSE) to improve convenience for long-distance travel. Manufacturers such as Tesla, Inc. and Nissan are focusing on ensuring compatibility of their electric vehicles with public charging networks. For instance, in February 2023, in a move to bolster EV adoption in the U.S., the White House collaborated with Tesla Inc. to increase the availability of EV charging infrastructure across the U.S. As part of the collaboration, Tesla Inc. has pledged to make at least 7,500 of its chargers available to all types of EVs by the end of 2024.

The significant growth is majorly owing to the rising initiatives undertaken by both private as well as public sectors to encourage the population to switch to electric vehicles. These initiatives have stimulated the purchase of EVs and have concurrently raised consumer awareness about the advantages of such vehicles. Therefore, the demand for EV charging infrastructure is anticipated to grow significantly.

For instance, in the U.S., the Washington State Department of Transportation has collaborated with the Oregon Department of Transportation to construct the West Coast Electric Highway (WCEH), which includes 57 EV charging stations across Washington and Oregon. Moreover, multiple governments are collaboratively developing intercontinental networks of highway charging stations.

The rising demand for EVs is owing to the increasing awareness of environmental sustainability and the strict emissions regulations enforced by governments. As private companies are focusing on innovating electric vehicle chargers and charging stations, governments are partnering with these firms to deploy EV charging infrastructure. In addition, technologies, such as near-field communication (NFC) and Radio Frequency Identification (RFID), have enabled the installation of interactive, self-operated, and kiosk-based charging stations within highway charging stations. Numerous private organizations are investing in the development of electric vehicle charging stations along highways. All these factors are propelling the demand for highway EV charging stations.

EV Charging Infrastructure Market Report Highlights

In terms of charger type, the fast charger segment dominated the market in 2023. The rising preference for EVs among consumers seeking more convenient and efficient vehicle charging methods is propelling the growth of this segment

In terms of connector, the CHAdeMO segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. The CHAdeMO connector’s capacity to provide a DC fast charging solution, enabling swift EV battery recharge, acts as a significant contributor to segment growth

In terms of level of charging, the level 2 segment dominated the market in 2023. The growth of level 2 charging networks, especially in urban areas and along major U.S. highways, significantly drives segment expansion. With increasing electric vehicle adoption, numerous municipalities and businesses are investing in level 2 charging infrastructure to retain and attract EV drivers

In terms of connectivity, the non-connected charging stations segment led the market in 2023. The growing adoption of stand-alone chargers by small businesses, private individuals, and municipalities is a major factor contributing to segment growth

In terms of application, the commercial segment held a major revenue share in 2023. Increasing number of EV charging stations in commercial spaces and rising government funding and initiatives for installing publicly accessible EV charging stations are major factors behind segment growth

The Asia Pacific region dominated the market in 2023. Stringent vehicle emission standards and a strong emphasis on electric vehicle research and development act as key drivers propelling regional market growth for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure

In September 2022,Schneider Electric launched the EVlink Home Smart Charger to power EVs at home. The charger includes innovative features to make at-home charging simpler to install and more cost-effective to use. Such initiatives are increasing the adoption of electric vehicle charging infrastructures

EV Charging Infrastructure Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global EV charging infrastructure market on the basis of charger type, connector, level of charging, connectivity, application, and region:

EV Charging Infrastructure Charger Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Units, 2017 – 2030)

Slow Charger

Fast Charger

EV Charging Infrastructure Connector Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Units, 2017 – 2030)

CHAdeMO

CCS

Others

EV Charging Infrastructure Level of Charging Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Units, 2017 – 2030)

Level 1

Level 2

Level 3

EV Charging Infrastructure Connectivity Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Units, 2017 – 2030)

Non-connected Charging Stations

Connected Charging Stations

EV Charging Infrastructure Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Units, 2017 – 2030)

Commercial

Residential

EV Charging Infrastructure Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Units, 2017 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Netherlands U.K. France Norway Germany

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea

Latin America Brazil Mexico

Middle East & Africa Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) UAE South Africa



