AI in Education Market Growth Driven by Increasing Demand for Personalized Learning Solutions

The global AI in education market size is expected to reach USD 32.27 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 31.2% from 2025 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Digitalization and technological advancement are innovating industrial sectors such as healthcare, manufacturing, education, and banking and finance. The education sector is no exception when it comes to the impact of AI integration on growth. Rapid implementation of innovative technologies such as AI in education is developing the teaching and learning experiences.

The COVID-19 pandemic severely impacted industries across the world. However, the market for AI in education witnessed a significant rise in the demand for innovative AI-based education solutions during the pandemic. Advancements such as chatbots and virtual facilitators make it reliable for the company to provide solutions and services to the students, teachers, and tutors. In July 2021, Intel Corporation, a leading technology-based company, collaborated with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in India to launch an AI-based learning platform named AI Students Community (AISC). The collaboration is to integrate students from both non-CBSE and CBSE schools to learn from Intel’s AI-certified experts.

AI In Education Market Report Highlights

Based on component, the solutions segment led the market with the largest revenue share of 70.3% in 2024, due to the widespread adoption of AI-powered Learning Management Systems (LMS) and ITS.

Based on deployment, the cloud segment led the market with the largest revenue share of 60.1% in 2024, due to the growing adoption of cloud-based platforms for seamless access to learning resources anytime, anywhere.

Based on technology, the machine learning segment led the market with the largest revenue share of 64.7% in 2024, driven by its ability to power personalized learning experiences and adaptive education platforms.

Based on application, the learning platform & virtual facilitators segment led the market with the largest revenue share of 45.9% in 2024, due to the rising demand for digital learning environments and personalized education.

Based on end use, the higher education segment led the market with the largest revenue share of 44.3% in 2024, primarily driven by the increasing demand for innovative teaching methods and advanced learning technologies among colleges and universities.

North America AI in the education market dominated the market with the largest revenue share of 38.0% in 2024, driven by the region’s advanced technological infrastructure and high investment in education technology.

Key AI In Education Company Insights

Some key players in the AI in education industry, such as Pearson, Anthology Inc.,IBM Corporation, Microsoft, are actively working to expand their customer base and gain a competitive advantage. To achieve this, they are pursuing various strategic initiatives, including partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and the development of new products and technologies. This proactive approach allows them to enhance their market presence and innovate in response to evolving security needs.

Pearson is a global education company known for its innovative use of technology in the learning space, particularly through its AI-driven solutions. The company has evolved from traditional publishing to becoming a pioneer in digital learning platforms, offering a wide range of educational resources, assessments, and services for K-12 and higher education. Pearson’s AI initiatives focus on personalized learning experiences, utilizing data analytics to tailor content and improve student outcomes.

Anthology Inc. is a prominent provider of education technology solutions specializing in enhancing the student experience through innovative AI-driven platforms. The company’s products encompass a range of functionalities, such as learning management systems (LMS), data analytics, and student information systems, all designed to empower institutions to leverage data for improved decision-making.

List of Key Players of AI In Education Market

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Microsoft

Google LLC

Pearson

BridgeU

DreamBox Learning, Inc.

Carnegie Learning, Inc.

Fishtree Inc.

Anthology Inc.

