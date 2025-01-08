Satellite Communication Market 2030: The Rise of High-Throughput Satellites Transforming Connectivity

Satellite Communication Market Growth & Trends

The global satellite communication market size is anticipated to reach USD 159.60 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 10.0% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The rising demand for small satellites for tactical communication, geospace and atmospheric research, and medium-resolution imagery in military and defense applications is driving this growth. The growing demand for Satellite Communication (SATCOM) solutions across the aviation industry to improve air traffic management and airline operations is also expected to drive the market.

The advent of the 5G network and several scheduled Medium Earth Orbit (MEO) and Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites launches are likely to favor the expansion of the SATCOM market. In addition, the evolution of satcom in the connectivity sector has prompted SATCOM operators to offer solutions that can be integrated with IoT devices to enable seamless data exchange and connectivity. For instance, in July 2022, EchoStar Mobile Limited, a mobile satellite services provider, announced the deployment of its pan-European LoRa-equipped IoT network operating in the S-band spectrum via the EchoStar XXI satellite.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Satellite Communication Market

Satcom providers have been shifting their focus on providing high bandwidth satcom transponders with higher throughput and a lower price point. The adoption of satcom transponders has significantly increased owing to the growing demand for high-speed broadband from domestic users as well as corporates, and the expansion of Ka-band and Ku-band services. Moreover, ambitious space development missions by space organizations, including the China National Space Administration and the Indian Space Research Organization, are likely to drive the market over the forecast period.

Satellite Communication Market Report Highlights

Based on component, the services segment dominated the market in 2023. Satcom services are highly used by DTH operators and telecommunication companies, among various other end-users. In addition, these services also find extensive usage in the defense and marine sectors for enabling resilient and reliable communications.

Based on application, the broadcasting segment dominated the market in 2023. The segment is also anticipated to retain its dominance in the overall market over the forecast period. The high share and growth of this segment can be attributed to the increased use of satellite broadcast services, including radio and television, primarily for media applications.

Based on vertical, the media & broadcasting segment accounted for the maximum market share in 2023. The high share of this segment can be attributed to the high use of satellites for providing broadcasting services, even in remote areas.

North America accounted for the largest revenue share of the global market in 2023. The region’s growth can be attributed to the continuous demand for communication and satcom equipment from the government & defense industry, especially agencies such as the U.S. Department of Defense.

In May 2023, Arabsat, an international supplier of broadcasting and telecommunication satellites, effectively sent Arabsat Badr-8 into orbit via a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral, Florida, USA. Badr-8 is designed to provide cutting-edge services for satellites to clients and collaborators across the Middle East, Africa, Central Asia, and beyond.

Satellite Communication Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global satellite communication market based on component, satellite constellations, frequency band, application, vertical, and region:

Satellite Communication Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Equipment

Services

Satellite Communication Satellite Constellations Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Low Earth Orbit (LEO) Satellites

Medium Earth Orbit (MEO) Satellites

Geostationary Equatorial Orbit (GEO) Satellites

Satellite Communication Frequency Band Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

L-band

S-band

C-band

X-band

Ku-band

Ka-band

Satellite Communication Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Asset Tracking/Monitoring

Airtime

Drones Connectivity

Data Backup and Recovery

Navigation and Monitoring

Tele-medicine

Broadcasting

Others

Satellite Communication Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Energy & Utility

Government & Defense

Transport & Cargo

Maritime

Mining and Oil & Gas

Agriculture

Communication Companies

Corporates/Enterprises

Media & Broadcasting

Events

Aviation

Environmental & Monitoring

Forestry

End User – Consumer

Healthcare

Others

Satellite Communication Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe UK Germany France Italy

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea

Latin America Brazil Mexico

Middle East & Africa Kingdom of Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa



Order a free sample PDF of the Satellite Communication Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.