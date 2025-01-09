Gluten-free Products Market Growth & Trends

The global gluten-free products market size is expected to reach USD 13.67 billion by 2030 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.8% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The increasing incidence of lifestyle-related diseases has contributed to the growing demand for gluten-free products. Manufacturers and marketers are capitalizing on this trend by aligning new product developments with other emerging trends in the food and beverage industry, thereby boosting the popularity of gluten-free foods. Developments, such as clean labeling, transparent packaging, and the inclusion of plant proteins, are driving the market’s growth. The U.S. is one of the major consumers in the market. On average, one in as on an average, one of every 133 people suffer from celiac disease, and one in every 56 people experience similar symptoms.

Celiac disease is an autoimmune disorder distinguished by a gluten intolerance. Individuals with celiac disease must adhere to a gluten-free diet to avoid symptoms. However, even without a diagnosis of gluten sensitivity, the popularity of the gluten-free diet gluten sensitivity diagnosis, the gluten-free diet’s popularity has increased in recent years, with more people choosing to follow it. The market is primarily driven by consumers’ belief that a gluten-free diet can provide notable health advantages, including reduced cardiovascular risks and weight loss. Bakery The bakery products segment held the largest segment revenue share in 2022 and is expected to maintain dominance over the forecast period. Increased demand for gluten-free baked goods stems from the widespread perception that they are healthier compared to traditional wheat flour-based baked goods.

Gluten-free foods have a low glycemic index (GI) and fewer calories, making them beneficial for weight loss and obesity prevention while providing ample energy. This dominance of gluten-free bakery products is projected to sustain the growth of the industry market throughout the forecast period. The supermarkets & hypermarkets segment contributed a majority of the held the largest revenue share to become the largest division in the global revenue in 2022. The significant expansion of supermarkets and hypermarkets, including in developing nations, has emerged as the key driver for substantial value generation. In addition, the retailers benefit from substantial profit margins on gluten-free products, motivating them to engage in customer outreach and strategic merchandising to optimize sales. In terms of region, North America held the largest market share in 2022. A high number of individuals with celiac disease, and other chronic gastrointestinal disorders is the primary driver driver of the in driving the market growth in the U.S.

Gluten-free Products Market Report Highlights

In terms of product, the Bakery segment products are projected to register the fastest CAGR growth of 11.0% from 2023 to 2030 owing to higher demand for gluten-free breads, which aid in weight loss.

In terms of distribution, the online segment is anticipated to register the fastest growth CAGR of 11.9% over the forecast period due to the rising adoption rate of online purchasing.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 12.1% growth over the forecast period assisted by because of rising awareness about and availability of gluten-free products.

Moreover, with the increasing adoption of gluten-free diets in Asia, and especially the emergence of gluten-free diet destinations, such as Vietnam; Asia Pacific is expected to be a lucrative region for market growth

The global market is fragmented with the presence of a large number of global and regional players

Gluten-free Products Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global gluten-free products market based on the basis of product, distribution channel, and region.:

Gluten-free Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 – 2030)

Bakery Products

Dairy/Dairy Alternatives

Meats/Meats Alternatives

Condiments, Seasonings, Spreads

Desserts & Ice-creams

Prepared Foods

Pasta & Rice

Others

Gluten-free Products Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 – 2030)

Convenience Stores

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Online

Others

Gluten-free Products Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe U.K. Germany France Italy Spain

Asia Pacific China Japan India Australia & New Zealand South Korea

Central & South America Brazil

Middle East & Africa South Africa



