U.S. Urgent Care Centers Market Growth Driven by Rising Patient Demand for Immediate Care

The U.S. urgent care centers (UCCs) market size is expected to reach USD 135.6 billion by 2030, set to expand at a CAGR of 10.99% from 2022 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Lower cost and shorter waiting times than primary care physicians and telehealth adoption is expected to propel the market growth during the forecast period.

The centers have reported an increase in average revenue per visit owing to increased patient volume in these facilities. As per a survey conducted by Experity, the net average revenue per visit in these facilities increased to USD 121.6 in 2020 from USD 118.5 in 2019. COVID-19 resulted in a greater number of new patients, offsetting the lower acuity of COVID-19 tests. This resulted in an overall increase in average revenue per visit in 2020.

The interest of hospitals is growing in UCCs to maintain the balance between primary healthcare services and ED in hospitals. These facilities offer equipment for blood testing, diagnosis, radiology, and screening. The U.S. government in collaboration with these centers is organizing various programs for the improvement of patient health. Telemedicine introduction further enables comfortable consultation for acute medical conditions at these centers.

The COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the market owing to the increased patient volumes at the facilities for COVID-19 testing. The patient volumes are expected to decrease post-pandemic, owing to a decrease in demand for COVID-19 testing. Although, the patient volume is expected to be greater than the pre-pandemic levels. As per an Experity survey, the average number of tests continues to decline owing to the relaxation in policies and lowered number of cases of COVID-19. Still, the UCCs have observed a healthy number of patients per day which averages at around 45 patients per day, as per the seven-day average, as of May 2021.

By application, acute respiratory infection accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022 due to treatment at low cost for infections such as asthma, bronchitis, cough, nausea, and sore throat

Technological adoptions such as online registration and virtual visits are expected to make these facilities more accessible to patients. In 2020, around 85% of the total facilities adopted telehealth compared to 29% in 2019

The trend of emergency departments and UCCs being under one roof is growing in the U.S. For instance, Intuitive Health has collaborated with several health systems in various states to launch and implement this concept in the coming years

The companies are adopting various strategies, including the launch of advanced services and geographic expansion. Several facilities are offering specialized services to a specific cohort. For instance, in November 2020, Texas Health Recourses launched Texas Health Breeze Urgent Care, which provides personalized care at affordable pricing.

