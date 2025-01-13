Healthcare Staffing Market Growth Driven by Rising Demand for Qualified Medical Professionals

The global healthcare staffing market size is expected to reach USD 62.8 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.93% from 2023 to 2030 according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increased demand for temporary nursing workers, particularly among the elderly is one of the factors to the industry growth. The healthcare system currently is under pressure owing to the large geriatric population and increasing access to public health. This is increasing the focus on having well-trained medical staff in place.

However, numerous countries are facing a shortage of medical staff. The gap between the healthcare demand and the supply of nurses and doctors is widening. The scarcity is often starkest in developing countries due to the limited capacity and number of medical schools. The WHO estimates that by 2030, there will be a shortage of 10 million health workers in low- and lower-middle-income countries. The adoption of workforce solutions and an increase in demand for care services, particularly at specialty hospitals & inpatient facilities, are likely to drive the market growth. During the COVID-19 pandemic, demand for staffing services and workforce technology solutions increased dramatically. The increasing incidence of COVID-19 infections significantly fueled the demand for travel and per diem nurses.

According to Avant Healthcare Professionals 2021 Trends in Nurse Staffing Study, 90% of the respondents accepted using travel nurses for the management of COVID-19 patients. On the other hand, the demand for locum tenens specialists and allied health professionals decreased due to the cancellation of elective surgeries. North America held the majority of the market share in 2021. The market is witnessing a continuous increase in demand for medical staff and a lack of skilled professionals at the same time. This rising shortage of healthcare workers is expected to have a direct impact on their salaries, resulting in a significant increase in salaries for various health professionals, such as nurses.

Healthcare Staffing Market Report Highlights

The travel nurses sector dominated the service type segment during the year 2022. High demand for nurses during flu season, travel opportunities, and nurse shortages are expected to drive the segment growth

Locum tenens is expected to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period, owing to an increasing number of physicians choosing to work as locum tenens and the cost-effectiveness to providers

Based on end use, the hospitals segment dominated the market in 2022. Hospitals are the largest employer of medical staff as they have high patient volumes. The segment is anticipated to witness the highest growth during the forecast period

Investment in the latest technologies helps companies to streamline the hiring and staffing process, search for candidates, search for a vacancy, and others

For instance, in August 2020, AMN Healthcare launched the newest version of AMN Passport, a mobile app to help travel nurses and allied professionals find, book, and manage their assignments.

Staffing service for specialists has been negatively impacted during the pandemic due to the cancellation of elective surgeries; however, the demand has increased for nurses in areas fighting acute COVID outbreaks. According to data collected by Aya Healthcare, in December 2020, the demand for registered nurses increased by 44% in a month.

List of Key Players in Healthcare Staffing Market

Envision Healthcare Corporation

AMN Healthcare

CHG Management, Inc

Maxim Healthcare Group

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc.

Aya Healthcare

Trustaff

TeamHealth

Adecco Group

