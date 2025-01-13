Weight Loss Supplement Market Growth Driven by Rising Consumer Interest in Health and Fitness

The global weight loss supplement market size is expected to reach USD 71.59 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 14.17% from 2025 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Rising cases of obesity across the globe coupled with increasing consumer awareness levels about following a healthier and fit lifestyle will drive the market. In addition, a rising number of fitness centers and gyms in several countries and increased awareness about the importance of weight loss supplements are projected to drive the market growth. Moreover, rising disposable income levels and improved accessibility & affordability of surgeries are propelling the market growth.

The growing number of bariatric surgeries across the globe per year is expected to positively contribute to the growth of the market. As per the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgeries (ASMBS) estimates in 2017, approximately 228,000 individuals underwent a weight loss surgery in the U.S. whereas, 580,000 patients globally undergo bariatric surgeries every year. Furthermore, individuals are actively participating in fitness activities and signing up for gyms & wellness centers’ memberships. The growing awareness levels about obesity-related health ailments are expected to drive product consumption. As per the International Health, Racquet & Sportsclub Association (IHRSA) estimates, there has been a 27% rise in the number of health club members, from 58 million in 2010 to 73.6 million in 2019. The number of health clubs in the U.S. also increased by 5.2%, from 36,540 in 2016 to 38,447 in 2017.

The powder type segment dominated the market in 2020 with the growing need to curb obesity and prevent obesity-related health ailments. The vitamins & minerals segment dominated the market owing to the rise in health consciousness and increased number of fitness centers & gyms across various countries. The age group of 18-40 years old dominated the market due to the rising healthcare expenditure and reversal of sedentary lifestyles. Asia Pacific dominated the global market due to the growing prevalence of obesity in developing countries and rising expenses of bariatric surgeries.

Weight Loss Supplement Market Report Highlights

Based on type, the powders segment dominated the market with the largest revenue share of 37.69% in 2024. The powdered formulation offers larger supplement quantities and extended shelf life, facilitating easily regulated dosages tailored to individual needs, which drives this segment.

Based on ingredients, the vitamins and minerals segment dominated the market with the largest share of 54.67% in 2024. These supplements, rich in vitamins and minerals, not only aid in weight management but also contribute to overall nutrition and facilitate proper bodily function and metabolism.

Based on distribution channel, the offline segment dominated the market with a share of 70.57% in 2024. The increasing accessibility of weight loss supplements in retail pharmacies, drug stores, health & beauty stores, and department stores is fueling growth in this segment.

Based on end-use, the 18 to 40 years segment held the larger revenue share of 57.98% in 2024. The increasing demand to uphold a healthy body weight and achieve an ideal physique is anticipated to propel the growth of this segment.

North America weight loss supplement market accounted for the largest revenue share of 35.97% in 2024 for the weight loss supplement market, driven by various factors including increasing health consciousness, rising disposable incomes, and the prevalence of sedentary lifestyles.

List of Key Players in the Weight Loss Supplement Market

Glanbia PLC

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.

Abbott

Nestle

Amway Corp.

Ajinomoto Co. Inc.

NutriSport Pharmacal, Inc.

GNC Holdings, LLC

LifeVantage Corporation.

