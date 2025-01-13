Bioplastics Market 2030: The Future of Eco-Conscious Manufacturing Practices

Bioplastics Market Growth & Trends

The global bioplastics market size is estimated to reach USD 44.77 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 19.5% during the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. An increase in demand for plastic alternatives has been observed in the market, owing to the rising concerns over the use of plastics. With the rapid pace of innovation and new product development, manufacturers in the market are shifting their focus toward the development of bioplastics.

Companies are continuously developing product lines using biodegradable & non-biodegradable bioplastics and recycled materials to address the concerns regarding the toxic effects of plastic waste. Several small and medium-scale businesses have committed to using recycled or sustainably sourced materials by a specific time frame. This is expected to drive market growth in the coming years.

In addition, bioplastics help reduce the micro plastic content in the soil and water, as their waste gradually decomposes into small pieces. Moreover, efforts have been taken by associations, such as the European Bioplastics, to clarify further the definition of bioplastics in the regulations prescribed by the government. These trends are expected to benefit the overall market growth over the forecast period.

Bioplastics Market Report Highlights

Based on product, the biodegradable segment held the largest share, accumulating 50.02% market share in 2024. Several countries are imposing strict regulations to reduce the negative impact of plastics, which is expected to promote the market for biodegradable plastics

Packaging dominated the application segment with revenue market share of 61.36% in 2024 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the coming years. Expansion of the e-commerce industry owing to the increased convenience of shopping and the wide variety of goods offered by e-commerce platforms is expected to augment the demand for bioplastics in the packaging segment over the forecast period

Based on region, Europe dominated the global flexible PU Foam market, accumulating 43.38% market share in 2024. The growing demand for sustainable materials rises, bioplastics offer an eco-friendly alternative, helping reduce reliance on traditional plastics and decreasing environmental impact is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period

Bioplastics Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global bioplastics market on the basis of product, application, and region:

Bioplastics Product Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Biodegradable

Non-biodegradable

Bioplastics Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Packaging

Agriculture

Automotive & Transportation

Electronics

Textile

Others

Bioplastics Application by Product Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Packaging

Agriculture

Automotive & Transportation

Electronics

Textile

Other Applications

Bioplastics Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, Volume, Kilotons, 2018 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Australia

Central & South America Brazil

Middle East & Africa

